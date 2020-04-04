INDIANAPOLIS – During a Zoom conference call with local media last week, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich attempted to highlight the importance of the app to the immediate future in the NFL.
With teams locked out of their buildings indefinitely to follow social-distancing guidelines intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what form upcoming offseason workouts will take.
Coaches certainly won’t be able to gather in classrooms with players in a few short weeks to break down concepts and begin installing their offensive and defensive systems. And it’s increasingly likely free-agent additions and draft picks might not join their new teams before training camp begins in late July.
It’s a challenge all 32 teams face and one Reich already has begun brainstorming solutions for. His coaching staff has been conducting meetings through Zoom, and he’s told the coaches to be prepared to use similar methods when contact with players again is allowed.
“Nobody likes it. You want to be with the players. That’s what makes coaching fun. That’s really what it’s all about,” Reich said. “But there is, dare I say, a level of not excitement, that’s not the right word. But how are we going to creatively gain a competitive edge? This is just another way for us to learn how to get better and for us to learn how to excel. We’re working through that. What does that look like? How good can we get at Zoom and at presenting like this?”
Of utmost importance will be blending new quarterback Philip Rivers in with his teammates.
He has experience in Reich’s offense from their three seasons working together with the San Diego Chargers, but he still has to learn and become comfortable with a locker room full of new teammates.
Rivers’ quick learning abilities should aid the process, and he’s already begun texting teammates and attempting to build relationships on a personal level.
The goal is not to fall behind whenever offseason workouts begin.
“I hope they don’t feel like it’s my first day,” Rivers said of the first time he steps in to command the huddle. “I know that it will take some time to build some chemistry and all that with receivers, backs and tight ends and how we communicate with the offensive line. But just as far as how I know the offense (shouldn't be a concern). So I don’t want that to slow us down any, and I will make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The defense also will have a few new leaders, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
He said trust was a major component of the San Francisco 49ers’ climb from a 2-14 finish his rookie year to an NFC championship in his fourth and final season with the team.
After arriving in a trade last month, Buckner wants to build the same tough mentality on Indianapolis’ defensive line he enjoyed with the 49ers, and he believes the pieces are in place to make that happen.
“We’ve got a lot of talent,” Buckner said. “We’ve got a lot of great veterans like Justin Houston. I am excited to get to work with Justin. Dee Ford has told me nothing but amazing things about him, so I am ready to pick his brain a little bit.
“Also the young talent at linebacker with Darius Leonard. I mean watching film – sometimes we watch film on Indy, and you see that guy flying around everywhere. So I am excited to have a linebacker like him behind me. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
It’s up to the coaches to put all the pieces together as quickly as possible.
And that’s why Reich is pushing his assistants to become masters with video conferencing.
“You’ve got to use it, (and) you’ve got to be good at it,” he said. “That’s what I’ve said to the staff, ‘Guys, hey you’ve got to become experts at this stuff. You need to learn every little nuance of it and find every creative way to help guys get better.’”
TRADE REACTION
General manager Chris Ballard’s bold move to acquire Buckner caught much of the NFL off guard.
The Colts sent the 13th overall draft pick to San Francisco for the all-pro defensive tackle, and then signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $84 million that will make him the second-highest paid player in the league at his position.
A move involving that much capital must be backed by strong conviction, and Reich confirmed that was the case. He recalled former Indianapolis head coach Tony Dungy talking about the importance of the three-technique – Buckner’s role – in this defensive scheme. And that informed his immediate acceptance of the move.
“This was a big need for us, and you have an elite player with elite character who fits our team,” Reich said. “It was a no-brainer as far as I was concerned. The 13th pick is a great pick for sure, but there is no guarantees what we were going to get there and the amount that it would take to move up from there to think about all those other options and all the other scenarios.
“We talked about all of those. This was the right move the whole way.”
