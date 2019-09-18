INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett was whistled for a false start twice during Sunday’s win at Tennessee.
That’s uncommon enough for a quarterback, but both infractions had to do with Brissett’s clapping while attempting to get center Ryan Kelly’s attention for the snap in shotgun formation.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich asked the NFL for clarification on the false start rules and came away feeling as Brissett was on the right side of the law.
“There was just a little misunderstanding,” Reich said. “There’s really two kinds of clap. There’s the one that everybody sees on TV when the quarterback’s going like this real fast and basically saying, ‘Hey, give me the ball. The play clock’s running down.’ And as long as the ball comes during or right after the last clap, we’re good.
“Then there’s the old college clap, which is a single clap, pause, single clap. That you can’t do, which we’ve never done. So just a little misunderstanding.”
The first infraction came on the first drive of the second quarter with the Colts facing third-and-2 at their own 30-yard line. As the play clock ran down, a clapping Brissett was flagged for the false start to bring up third-and-7.
Indianapolis survived that penalty when Malcolm Butler was called for pass interference on a third-down attempt intended for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
The Colts weren’t as lucky the second time around.
With 2:12 left in the third quarter, Brissett was hit with a false start on third-and-3 at his own 42-yard line. A third-and-8 pass intended for running back Nyheim Hines was incomplete to force a punt.
Reich said Brissett was using the proper rapid pace on both third downs, but he stopped short of calling the flags officiating errors.
Indianapolis works on play clock management during practice and will continue to stress the proper clapping protocol.
“We use a play clock out at practice all the time, and a lot of times I’ll intentionally let the play clock get down just so we have to go through that operation,” Reich said. “Jacoby does a real good job with that.”
PASSING FANCY
Reich faced two big play calls during the Colts’ final drive in the fourth quarter Sunday.
On fourth-and-inches at Indianapolis’ 35-yard line, the head coach didn’t hesitate to call for a successful quarterback sneak that extended the drive.
But when the same series reached third-and-9 at the 37, Reich hedged his bet. He called a play with a run-check option for Brissett, and the quarterback ultimately handed the ball off to running back Marlon Mack for no gain.
The Titans regained possession at their own 28-yard line with no timeouts and 1:07 remaining. Tennessee drove to the Colts’ 45-yard line, where the drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2 with 11 seconds to play.
Reich was happy with the finish but would have preferred to end the game without the Titans gaining another possession. Still, he said Brissett made the right call.
“They brought a corner blitz on that play,” Reich said. “We had something else called. Jacoby did a good job of recognizing a corner blitz, and we told him if you see perimeter pressure, check to a run and maybe we can bust it. So he did a great job on it. But I was tempted to call a pass, but Jacoby played it out just right.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday after the 25-year-old’s two-week suspension ended. If Kelly clears waivers, he’ll be brought back to the practice squad.
Indianapolis also made released running back Bruce Anderson from the practice squad and signed running back David Williams. Williams has played in six career games with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos since 2018.
PRACTICE REPORT
Brissett (knee) appeared on the injury report for the first time but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
Cornerback Pierre Desir (knee), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (shoulder), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee), defensive end Kemoko Turay (neck) and running back Jonathan Williams (rib) were limited.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and running back Marlon Mack (calf) did not participate. Leonard must clear NFL protocol to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Mack walked through the locker room Tuesday carrying a boot but said his injury isn’t serious, and the team is exercising caution.
The Colts changed the session to what Reich termed an “up-tempo walk through” after playing games in significant heat at Los Angeles and Nashville, Tenn., in the first two weeks.
