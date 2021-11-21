INDIANAPOLIS – It’s unusual for Frank Reich to show deep personal emotion following a football game.
The Indianapolis Colts head coach is known for his in-the-moment-pragmatism, a trait that has worn off on his team. But Sunday was a special moment for Reich, who spent 10 seasons playing for the Buffalo Bills and has an indelible place in the franchise history.
Part of that lore includes the NFL’s greatest postseason comeback – a 35-point rally against the Houston Oilers for a 41-38 overtime victory in the 1993 wild-card round.
Reich recalled that game after the Colts’ 41-15 win against Buffalo on Sunday and again recited lyrics from “In Christ Alone,” a song written by Shawn Craig he was listening to on the way to the stadium as the Bills quarterback nearly 30 years ago.
“Some people know that our team has been using the metaphor of climbing Mount Everest to parallel our quest to make it to the top,” Reich told the assembled media in Orchard Park, New York. “It doesn’t take long to figure out that this metaphor doesn’t merely apply to football. Rather, it can be a picture of the many challenges that we all face. We all face mountains that we’re trying to climb. So I just wanted to offer a word of encouragement, really, to anyone out there who’s in the midst of a struggle.
“In particular, I’m thinking of a few friends who I know are going through some stuff. I want to give a personal account to where I found my strength for the journey.”
After the comeback in 1993, Reich recited the lyrics to the entire song. On Sunday, he shared some select passages.
“It might encourage someone who’s climbing their own mountain right now,” Reich said. “The chorus says, ‘In Christ alone I place my trust, and I find my glory in the power of the cross. In every victory, let it be said of me, that my source of strength and my source of hope is Christ alone.’ Then there’s one small snippet in the second verse which is my favorite. My favorite lyric says, ‘I seek no greater honor than just to know him more.’ So, even though it was almost 30 years ago when I read those words here in this stadium, this week I was reminded Hebrews 13:8 says, ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.’
“It’s crazy, but we’re here some 30 years later not living in the past but rather attempting to press on to what is ahead. So my encouragement is to keep climbing and to find the strength and power that you need in Jesus Christ.”
Indianapolis didn’t need a comeback in the game against the Bills, but it has been digging out of a hole all season. Following a 1-4 start, the Colts were thought to be out of the race.
They improved to 5-1 in the six weeks since and have put themselves back in the heart of the wild-card chase.
If their journey provides inspiration for others outside the locker room, so much the better. But the Colts (6-5) haven’t lost track of the business at hand.
“We all have something at stake right here,” cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “You know, making the playoffs and taking it one game at a time, being 1-0. We can’t look too far ahead. Right now, we just beat the Buffalo Bills and we got to go beat the Bucs.”
The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium next week.
THEY SAID IT
“Honestly, we just need to be like this every week. It’s not even about who we’re playing. It’s just every week. We need to be consistent every week. That’s all we need to work on.” – safety George Odum on Indianapolis’ complete performance against the Bills.
INJURY REPORT
Left guard Quenton Nelson left Sunday’s game after appearing to re-aggravate a lingering ankle injury.
But the Colts did not rule out any player before the game for the first time this season, and Reich said the team came out of the contest with no new injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.