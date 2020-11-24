INDIANAPOLIS – Braden Smith was a surprise inactive Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
The Indianapolis Colts right tackle injured his thumb during Thursday’s practice, but the hope was he’d be ready to go on game day. Instead, the team couldn’t find a way to protect the digit and allow Smith to play comfortably.
It resulted in a rotating cast against the Packers, and there will be more mystery surrounding this week’s starter ahead of a crucial AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans.
“Hopefully, (Smith’s thumb) gets better,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ll take it day-by-day. We’ll experiment with it every day, and as soon as he gets to the point where he can function and do what he has to do with his right hand, then he will be back out there.”
Reich pointed out Smith had surgery on his thumb on a Monday last season and played in that weekend’s game. He also said this injury is not related to the previous ailment.
Indianapolis’ offensive line held up fairly well in Smith’s absence. The Colts racked up 420 yards of total offense including 140 rushing yards, and quarterback Philip Rivers was sacked just once.
But Indianapolis also was called for nine holding penalties, including six during the final drive of regulation as it futilely tried to drain the final three minutes off the clock.
That’s an obvious area of emphasis as the Colts prepare for a rematch with the Titans scheduled just 17 days after their 34-17 victory in Nashville, Tennessee.
Smith’s return at right tackle would be warmly welcomed, but Reich was happy with what he saw from Chaz Green and Le’Raven Clark as his replacements. Clark started the game, but Green played 74% of the snaps.
“Strauss (offensive line coach Chris Strausser) and I talked about it when we saw Braden was going to be down, and we just said we’ll rotate those guys through,” Reich said. “I kind of just left that up to Strauss. I said, ‘Hey, Le’Raven starts, just kind of go every two or three series. However it was playing out, you judge and feel how it’s going and rotate them as you see fit.’ I think overall – both guys in a very difficult situation stepped up and did more than adequate.
“I was more than happy with their ability to step up and perform at a level that would help us win the game.”
Clark is a familiar face to Indianapolis fans. This was his second start of the season – he also got the nod at left tackle at Cleveland in October – and the 14th of his career since being drafted in the third round out of Texas Tech in 2016.
Green signed as a free agent in the offseason after previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys and the Oakland Raiders. A third-round pick out of Florida in 2015, he has seven career starts. But Green had played just six snaps this season – in mop-up duty during a blowout win against the Jets – before Sunday.
Smith had started 38 straight games before missing the contest against the Packers. He was a second-round pick out of Auburn in 2018, who has made a seamless transition from a projected guard to a reliable tackle.
That history gives Reich optimism Smith could return against Tennessee.
“I’m hopeful,” he said. “I’m hopeful, yes.”
HALL OF FAME SEMIFINALISTS
Two Colts legends made the list of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 announced Tuesday.
Quarterback Peyton Manning is certain to be enshrined in his first year of eligibility and will join running back Edgerrin James, who was inducted as a member of the Class of 2020 and will have his enshrinement ceremony next year. Wide receiver Reggie Wayne also is a semifinalist for the second straight season.
Three other players in their first year of eligibility made the semifinal cut – cornerback Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive end Jared Allen. Woodson also is a virtual lock for enshrinement in 2021.
Cornerback Eric Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, linebacker Cornelius Bennett and safety Rodney Harrison also were named as semifinalists for the first time.
The list will be cut to 15 finalists who will be considered for enshrinement during Super Bowl weekend in Tampa Bay, Florida, in February.
SCHEDULE COMPLETE
The NFL announced Tuesday the Colts’ home game against the Houston Texans will be played at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.
The game was considered as a possible Saturday contest that week when the league schedule was initially released in April.
