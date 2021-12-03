INDIANAPOLIS – It was the most talked about moment from this week’s edition of “Hard Knocks.”
With the Indianapolis Colts preparing to get the ball back trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter Sunday, three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson had a suggestion for head coach Frank Reich.
Run the damn ball.
It led to a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that briefly tied the game and featured eight carries for 53 yards from running back Jonathan Taylor.
And Reich loved seeing the moment on screen.
“I have an open line of communication with those guys,” he told reporters Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I was glad it showed on ‘Hard Knocks.’ In fact, they showed it to me beforehand.”
Reich could have asked for the scene to be removed – knowing it likely would be misconstrued by some audience members – but it was important to him for viewers to see the players’ passion.
As a player, Reich often was in his coach’s ear, making suggestions and offering his unique on-the-field point of view. As a coach, he deeply respects that input from players and often seeks it out from captains and team leaders.
It’s common for Nelson to take advantage of the open-door policy.
“I’ve told Quenton – this has been four years of this, ‘Quenton, anytime you feel anything, you come up and talk to me,’” Reich said. “He doesn’t do it a ton but five or six times a year. I’ll tell you what, when I think back over the last four years, about every time he does it, he’s right. It backs up. It’s not always let’s run the ball more.”
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle and – of course – quarterback Carson Wentz are among the other players Reich regularly seeks input from. But he notes this is not a true democracy.
“The players are out on the field,” Reich said. “As coaches, we know the game plan. We know what we’re doing. This isn’t let’s take a vote on what play we are going to run. I want to hear what they feel and what they see out there, and that’s going to inform how we’re going to play.”
It works on the other side of the ball as well.
Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said it’s not his place to go to Reich with a suggestion, but he’s not shy about talking to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during games.
Just as on offense, the input is always welcome if not always acted upon.
“When you’re a true competitor, you believe in your guys and you believe in what you’re doing,” Leonard said. “When you feel like something would work, you go to the coach, ‘Hey, coach, can we do something here? Can we do this here?’ Yeah, I’ve done it plenty of times.
“That goes down to being a leader. Sometimes you have to step up and say, ‘Hey, coach, can we try this instead of that?’ Sometimes he listens. Sometimes they do what they do. That’s part of the game. You play what they call.”
There is a chain of command, of course.
Despite his tremendous second season thus far, Taylor – for instance – still doesn’t feel comfortable making suggestions to Reich.
No guidelines have been laid down about who can and who can’t approach the coach. It’s just understood.
The players who have made their voices heard all share common traits.
“They’re smart players, and they’re our captains,” Reich said. “They’re our captains. So it’s a good dynamic.”
THEY SAID IT
“When it comes on the schedule, I think the bye is perfect wherever it is, right? That’s a little bit of how we have to – oddly enough, I think I remember, when we were looking at what are some of the common traits of teams that go far in the playoffs, including going all the way -- I may not remember this exactly right, but I think I do. Believe it or not, one of the things was you got a late bye. You got a late bye. I don’t know. I’m going to look at that in a positive light.” – Reich on the Colts waiting until Week 14 for their bye.
INJURY REPORT
For the third consecutive week, no Indianapolis players were ruled out Friday.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee), safety Andrew Sendejo (calf) and Doyle (knee) were listed as questionable.
Reich also is optimistic safety Khari Willis could be activated from injured reserve.
The Houston Texans ruled out five players and listed another six as questionable.
Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (hamstring), offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion), defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (hamstring) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (personal matter) will not play Sunday.
Running back David Johnson (illness/thigh) and defensive lineman Roy Lopez (illness) are questionable and did not practice Friday. Johnson did not practice all week.
Wide receiver Chris Conley (illness), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (foot) and offensive lineman Cole Toner (illness) also are questionable and were limited participants Friday.
