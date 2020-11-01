Jordan Wilkins will leave the end-zone theatrics to Nyheim Hines, but both Indianapolis Colts running backs put on a show during Sunday’s 41-21 victory against the Detroit Lions.
Wilkins rushed for a career-high 89 yards with one touchdown on 20 carries, and Hines caught three passes for 54 yards and two scores.
Hines pirouetted past a defender and into the end zone on the first touchdown and punctuated both scores with an elaborate series of flips. He said he learned the moves on a friend’s trampoline as a seventh- or eighth-grader and has been waiting for the right time to unleash them on the national stage.
“I actually talked about it this week, and I’ve been saying I was gonna do it since my rookie year,” Hines said. “Sometimes when I score, I just forget. I just start screaming. So (I’m) happy I remembered today. I had a good feeling about this week, so I thought I might have a chance to do it.”
Wilkins wasn’t as certain he’d get his turn in the spotlight.
The 26-year-old entered the game with just 26 carries for 94 yards as rookie Jonathan Taylor’s understudy. But, as he’s done throughout his three-year career, Wilkins was ready when his number was called.
His touchdown and 2-point conversion with 13:34 remaining restored Indianapolis’ two-score lead and blunted the home team’s growing momentum.
“I’m not the selfish type,” Wilkins said. “I just want to make plays and help my team win – if it’s blocking, if it’s running, whatever it is. It doesn’t really matter who’s in. We just gotta get a ‘W.’ So I don’t think of my name on the back of my jersey or anything. I’m unselfish. We just want to help the team win, and that’s for everybody in this locker room.”
Head coach Frank Reich said there was no predetermined plan to feature Wilkins on Sunday. The former Ole Miss star just got the hot hand, and the coaches decided to keep feeding him.
That’s likely to be the way the running back rotation continues to play out over the season’s final nine weeks.
“We want to continue to use all three of those running backs, however it plays out,” Reich said. “We believe in all three of them.”
CALLING HIS SHOT
All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard celebrated his return to the lineup with a team-high nine tackles and his first sack of the season.
He also forced a fumble on the third-quarter sack with Detroit facing third-and-9 at Indianapolis’ 25-yard line. Defensive end Justin Houston recovered to protect the Colts’ six-point lead.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus regularly awards a t-shirt to whichever defender forces the first takeaway each week. Leonard raised his hand during Saturday night’s team meeting said, “You might as well just go ahead and give me the shirt now.”
He delivered on that promise and credited Eberflus for dialing up the right play.
“I was very excited just to be back,” Leonard said after missing the two previous games with a groin injury. “Sometimes life makes you be a cheerleader, and it just felt good to kind of get back out there and just make some plays and just be out there with your teammates.
“Coach dialed it up all week, saying he wanted to get me going into the rush. And he called out the right one. (I was) trying to do something for this team, and I finally got a chance to make a play for them.”
‘Q’ PROTECTS QB
The Colts exploded for three touchdowns in the second quarter, and a personal foul penalty on Detroit defensive lineman Danny Shelton helped provide the spark.
With the scored tied at 7, the Lions appeared to stop Indianapolis’ drive with a sack on third-and-4 at Detroit’s 34-yard line. Officials blew the play dead with three defenders wrapping up quarterback Philip Rivers. Then Shelton took the passer to the ground.
A brief scrum ensued with Rivers getting into the defensive lineman’s face as an official threw the flag. Left guard Quenton Nelson, unsurprisingly, was one of the first players to rush to his quarterback’s aid.
“You can’t do that to our quarterback,” Nelson said. “It’s a tough line between doing too much and earning a penalty -- you don’t want to put your team in a bad position – and then also doing something smart and safe. I don’t think that warranted a crazy reaction where we get a flag or anything, doing anything too much.”
INJURY REPORT
Wide receivers T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Ashton Dulin (knee) left the game in the second half and will be evaluated throughout the week.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also left after a helmet-to-helmet collision with linebacker Bobby Okereke and will be evaluated for a concussion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.