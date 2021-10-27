INDIANAPOLIS — Like the wily veteran he is, Xavier Rhodes relied on his mind Sunday night when his body was less than 100%.
For a while, it looked as though the Indianapolis Colts cornerback might not even play against the San Francisco 49ers. He left the field during pregame warmups with a calf injury, and head coach Frank Reich briefly believed Rhodes was done for the day.
He did leave the field after re-aggravating the injury in the first half and was seen walking gingerly afterward. But, in between, Rhodes made the defensive play of the game — intercepting Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on third down with the Colts clinging to a 23-18 lead.
The takeaway was no coincidence.
“It was just something I noticed,” Rhodes said. “Down and distance, just playing my keys and that’s all. I just played the down and distance. I felt like they weren’t going to go deep at that given moment with the conditions. So I just played short.”
Garoppolo targeted his favorite receiver, Deebo Samuel, but the ball was slightly overthrown. It allowed Rhodes to get his hand into the mix and break up the pass.
Then the cornerback won a quick joust and pulled the ball down at the Niners’ 43-yard line. He returned it to the 39, and five plays later quarterback Carson Wentz threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to seal the 30-18 victory.
It was enough to make Rhodes one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus’ grading this week, but there’s no guarantee he’ll play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Indianapolis held just a walkthrough practice Wednesday as it attempts to keep players fresh after the prime time contest on the West Coast, but Rhodes would not have practiced if a full session was held.
He was in good spirits when speaking with the media, however, and admitted the San Francisco game was special for him.
“Sunday night was — what can I say? — an experience, you know?” Rhodes said. “Playing in something like that with heavy rains, teams trying to fight their hardest to fight through the conditions and try to help their team win. We were out there playing our hardest, and we ended up with the victory.”
THEY SAID IT
“He’s fast. He’s quick. He’s tough. He’s smart. We like him. It’s a good (wide receivers) room. I’ve been bragging about this room from the very start of training camp. (General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I have been talking about it, ‘Man, we’d love to get him on the field.’ So his opportunity came up last week, and he did well.” — Reich on wide receiver Keke Coutee, who had one catch for 5 yards and drew a big pass interference penalty in his Colts debut Sunday night.
AWARDS TIME
For the second time in his career, punter Rigoberto Sanchez was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
Sanchez averaged 45.5 yards on six punts against the Niners, putting two inside the 20-yard line and booming a franchise-record 79-yarder during a driving rainstorm.
The punter won the award for the first time after Week 4 this season, and he’s the first Indianapolis player to win two special teams honors in the same season since kicker Adam Vinatieri in 2013.
INJURY REPORT
Because the Colts held just a walkthrough Wednesday, the injury report was estimated.
In addition to Rhodes, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) also would not have participated.
Running back Nyheim Hines (ribs), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jonathan Taylor (ribs), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were listed as limited. That’s an upgrade for Smith, Turay and Ya-Sin who missed the win at San Francisco with their injuries.
Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) was a full participant after missing the last three games.
