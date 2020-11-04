INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers was feeling it Sunday afternoon, and the Indianapolis Colts were trying to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
But the Detroit Lions caught the veteran quarterback off guard on second-and-9 from his own 44-yard line. He expected a Cover-1 defense from his pre-snap read, but the Lions rolled into Cover-2, giving them a second defensive back in the deep area of the field to pick up wide receiver Zach Pascal.
Rivers had a split second to decide whether to go for the big play with Pascal or look for another option. He decided to go deep and perfectly placed a back-shoulder throw between the defender and the sideline.
Pascal hauled in the pass for a 20-yard gain, and a few plays later tight end Trey Burton scored on a 2-yard wildcat run for the final points in a 41-21 victory.
“I’ve never tried to throw that ball to Zach,” Rivers said Wednesday during his weekly video call. “I did try to throw him one back-shoulder against Chicago versus press coverage, but we haven’t completed that ball in a game. Those kinds of plays are big. Each and every completion and each and every rep you get a unique look, it comes up and you make a big conversion like that or a big play in the game that gets you down in the scoring zone again. Those are all big. Zach did a heck of a job.”
So did Rivers.
The 38-year-old quarterback is on a hot streak, throwing for 633 yards and six touchdowns as the Colts put up 72 points in back-to-back victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions. It’s good timing, too, with the Baltimore Ravens’ second-ranked scoring defense set to visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Rivers knows he’ll see a host of blitzes from unlikely places during that contest, and he’s unlikely to find much time for comfort in the pocket.
So it’s a good thing his comfort level has steadily been rising with Indianapolis’ receiving corps.
There were understandable hurdles to be cleared early in the season. The lack of preseason games meant the first time he threw to this group in a competitive environment came in Week 1 at Jacksonville.
Then Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. went down with early injuries, and the lineup was shuffled. It took some time to get everyone on the same page as new faces were rotated in, and the growing pains were evident.
But 11 different players caught at least one pass against the Lions, a sign of the growing comfort level Rivers is developing with his weapons.
“There is no question that his comfort level with the full roster is growing in those young receivers,” head coach Frank Reich said. “A lot of that comes in practice because when a guy is dinged or if T.Y. (Hilton) has a rest day, then the other young receivers are getting reps. That’s a good thing.
“Philip is doing a good job of helping bring some of those guys along and gaining a comfort level, and those guys are working hard.”
Rivers’ comfort level is further evidenced by some of the throws he’s willing to attempt and by his accuracy in executing them.
And it’s not just the wide receivers benefiting.
On his second touchdown pass to running back Nyheim Hines on Sunday, the quarterback left just enough air under the ball for Hines to run under it and score easily. There was no chance for the defense on the play. The ball was placed where either Hines would catch it or no one would.
“That is what he does – he puts the ball where only his guy can get it,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “The defense can be in a great spot, but Philip puts it right where they can’t get it. There is no doubt that the vertical route he threw to Nyheim for the touchdown – I don’t think a lot of guys in the NFL can make that throw. There are not a lot of guys in the NFL that make that throw, and he made it look easy. That’s what great players do.
“… That’s who he is, that’s why he’s great and that’s why we’re so excited that he’s on this football team.”
INJURY REPORT
Wide receivers Ashton Dulin (knee) and T.Y. Hilton (groin) were held out of Wednesday’s practice after being banged up against Detroit.
“We know T.Y. is a fast healer, obviously a veteran player,” Reich said. “So he’ll need to practice in order to play, but right now it’s still too early to tell.”
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), center Ryan Kelly (knee) and running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Jordan Wilkins (groin) were limited participants.
