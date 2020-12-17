INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers has no interest in taking a victory lap this holiday season.
Though, to be fair, he’d be well within his rights.
The 39-year-old quarterback has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,507 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first 13 games with the Indianapolis Colts. More importantly, he’s helped the team to a 9-4 record and kept it in the thick of the playoff hunt while guiding the NFL’s fifth-highest scoring offense.
“Everybody doubted him from the start of the season. We all saw it,” linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday. “Everybody doubted him, and he came out and just kept proving you guys wrong day in and day out. That’s one thing about Phil – he’s a great competitor. He’s a great leader on the field and off the field. He does everything the right way and shows what a vet or what an NFL player should be like.
“That’s what makes him so special. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate like Uncle Phil.”
That’s been a common sentiment throughout the locker room dating back to the virtual offseason meetings this spring.
And, if nothing else, Rivers’ performance on and off the field this year should earn him at least another season in Indianapolis.
When he signed a one-year, $25 million contract in March, both the quarterback and the team said there was interest and optimism for a multi-year relationship. Little about the way the season has gone thus far should change that sentiment.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Colts still have a chance to win the AFC South and host a playoff game for the first time since 2014.
But there’s also a chance they still could miss the postseason all together, even if they win two of their final three games. That’s why Rivers is hesitant to celebrate anything just yet, even as he agrees his first few months in Indianapolis have been successful.
“I know you get tired of me saying it, but it’s a week-to-week league, and we have to keep our head down and keep going,” Rivers said. “But to be in December and to have a chance and to be playing meaningful football, I can definitely say – I don’t know if that was the expectation, but that was certainly the hope and the desire to be in that position again, and here we are. Certainly excited about the opportunity ahead.”
That will eventually include a return to Alabama to follow in his father’s footsteps as a high school football coach. Rivers has made no secret he wants to coach his oldest son, Gunner, just as his father, Steve, did during his own high school career. And he’s already been named the head-coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
But the Colts’ success this season could convince the quarterback to delay that opportunity for at least another year.
The feeling would be mutual.
Head coach Frank Reich stuck his neck out a bit to bring Rivers in this spring. The two spent three seasons together in San Diego with Reich as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, and the Colts’ leader was convinced Rivers had more than enough left in the tank for 2020.
There was significant debate on that note from outside the organization. Rivers threw 20 interceptions for a 5-11 Los Angeles Chargers team last year and ended a 16-year relationship with the franchise.
But general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay were on board with Reich, and Rivers became the team’s primary offseason quarterback target.
There were concerns after Rivers threw a pair of interceptions in a Week 1 loss at Jacksonville and again when he threw two more in a loss at Cleveland four weeks later. But he’s thrown 16 touchdowns against just four picks over the past eight games, and the offense appears to be peaking at the right time.
“I think it played out well,” Reich said of the gelling process for the new quarterback and his offensive teammates. “I think it’s a natural process. I think because of Philip’s experience, personality and character, it accelerates it. But you can only accelerate it so fast. Just some of it just takes time. Developing a relationship takes time. There is no two ways about that.”
And there’s no doubting the strength of the bonds Rivers has built.
He’s played the past three games with a painful toe injury that’s caused him to miss at least one day of practice each week. But there’s no complaint.
Rivers talks about the injury more as an irritant that needs to be managed than as a threat to his on-field performance. And his teammates have taken note.
They look to the quarterback for leadership and rely on his vast experience and boundless enthusiasm.
It’s kept the Colts alive deep into one of the most challenging seasons in NFL history.
“We feed off his energy, and that’s what you need at the quarterback position,” veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “He’s doing a tremendous job of getting guys lined up. He has seen a bunch of defenses, so he’s making it pretty easy for the rest of us.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was the only player on the active roster not to practice Thursday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) was limited.
Tight end Trey Burton (knee), left tackle Antony Castonzo (knee) and Rivers returned to full participation.
