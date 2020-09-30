INDIANAPOLIS – The start of the practice week following the season-opening loss at Jacksonville was particularly sluggish.
By their own admission, the Indianapolis Colts looked “dead” during a morning walk-through. So offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni checked in with quarterback Philip Rivers to take the pulse of the locker room.
“How’s everybody doing?” Sirianni asked.
Rivers, full of southern charm and colloquialisms, can be honest to a fault. He spoke the plain truth.
“I don’t know,” Rivers replied. “I think good, but I don’t know.”
The 38-year-old quarterback recalled the story Wednesday with the Colts (2-1) riding a two-game winning streak and preparing for a showcase game Sunday on the road against the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0).
“I hadn’t been through it yet with these guys,” Rivers said, “coming off a loss where we felt like we let one get away.”
He likes what he’s learned in the weeks since.
In keeping with head coach Frank Reich’s 1-0 philosophy, this is a team that resets each week. Good or bad, the film is reviewed, areas for improvement are identified and the work starts anew.
It helped Indianapolis bounce back from a loss it shouldn’t have suffered in Week 1, and the players believe it also will help them deal with the subsequent success.
The Colts have outscored their opponents over the last two weeks 64-18, but it hasn’t changed their approach this week.
“You come in after a good, big win the last two weeks, and it is head down and focused,” Rivers said. “The guys have a lot of fun and enjoy the wins for sure, but it’s just been very steady – very steady, focused approach.”
The same could be said for the quarterback playing with a new address for the first time in 17 professional seasons.
Rivers leads the league with a 78.3 completion percentage, and he’s averaging 8.6 yards per attempt – his best number in that category since 2010. Those are the two most important indicators in Reich’s offense, but the quarterback’s counting numbers are mostly ordinary.
He's thrown for 794 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, and his quarterback rating reads like a low-grade fever – 99.9.
“He’s playing extremely good football,” Reich said. “Here’s what’s great, Philip – even though he has great stats, he’s not a stat guy. We’re at a stage where we have a good football team, and we’re not worried about stats.”
There still are bound to be some eye-popping numbers along the way.
Rivers became just the sixth NFL quarterback with 400 touchdown passes and 60,000 passing yards during Sunday’s win against the Jets. He took the time to cherish those milestones and celebrate the dozens of teammates who helped make them possible over nearly two decades.
But the number that seemed to mean the most to him was the “2” in the win column.
Rivers said individual accolades come with longevity in the league. It’s the team accomplishments that truly count, and he’s focused on finding a way to take another step forward this week.
“Like we said last week, there are still some things to clean up, some third downs, some other things we can clean up,” he said. “By no means do we relax. We go to Chicago next week, in Chicago, and they came off a big come-from-behind win in Atlanta. So we got to go find a way to go 1-0 next week.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed defensive end Ron’Dell Carter on Wednesday, poaching him off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.
Carter had 23.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss in three seasons at James Madison after transferring from Rutgers. At 6-foot-3 and 269 pounds, he’s drawn praise for his strength and ability to use his hands to control blockers.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and his staff have had their eye on him,” Reich said. “He’s a guy who really fits us, fits the style of play, fits the kind of person, the character of the player, is very strong and the style of play fits our defense. So I think it will be a good move for us. We’re excited.”
Indianapolis also signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad and released quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad.
Hogan, a former star at Warren Central and Marian University, has appeared in 10 career games with the Colts and New Orleans Saints.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) returned as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and tight end Trey Burton (calf) and defensive end Sheldon Day (knee) opened their three-week window to return from injured reserve.
The Colts will monitor Burton and Day throughout the practice week before making a determination whether to activate them for Sunday’s game.
Running back Nyheim Hines (shoulder) also was limited. Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) was the only active player not to participate Wednesday.
