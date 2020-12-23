INDIANAPOLIS – It’s one thing to espouse confidence in your quarterback.
At a crucial point in Sunday’s victory against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich put his money – and a good portion of the team’s playoff hopes – where his mouth is.
With the Colts facing second-and-20 at Houston’s 44-yard line late in the fourth quarter of a tied game, Reich faced a choice. He could play conservatively, try to gain a few yards to kick a field goal and put the game entirely in the hands of his defense. Or he could take a shot, hope to finish the drive in the end zone and put the pressure back on the Texans’ offense.
He'd already chosen the aggressive route twice before. On fourth-and-1 at Houston’s 36, he eschewed a 54-yard field goal and sent Jacoby Brissett onto the field for a quarterback sneak.
That resulted in a 2-yard gain to keep the drive alive but was followed by an offensive pass interference penalty that immediately put Indianapolis behind the chains again.
Reich called for a deep shot on first-and-20, but Philip Rivers’ pass sailed wide and pulled rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. out of bounds before he could make the catch.
On second down, Reich doubled down.
He called a play that had been a favorite for offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni during the practice week. The goal was to get veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton matched up against a linebacker, then take a shot down the middle of the field.
And the Colts knew as soon as they got to the line of scrimmage they’d made the right call.
Houston dropped into the defensive look Indianapolis hoped for, and Rivers dropped the ball into Hilton’s hands for a 41-yard gain that set up the go-ahead touchdown in a critical 27-20 victory.
“It was just a gut feeling that we had to make a play and had to take a shot,” Reich said. “There was one thought to just try to get back in field-goal range, but I really was just trusting Philip, trusting T.Y.”
It was the kind of moment coaches and players dream of.
The play was called at exactly the right time, worked just the way it was designed and was executed flawlessly.
It’s not exactly a common occurrence in the rough-and-tumble NFL, but Rivers said it happens more often than outsiders might think.
“It definitely happens week to week,” Rivers said. “Some plays probably go unnoticed on the outside, but they’re little wrinkles that come up. Michael Pittman had a catch for 12 or 11 yards (earlier Sunday) when we were backed up. It was a big play in the sense of things we had worked on all week to try to get it versus that look.
“So it comes up sometimes in a big way and sometimes not in a big way. That happened to be one that was obviously at a crucial point in the game.”
Each week, the coaches end the offensive meeting Monday by showing the game’s best play.
Sirianni chose this one because all 11 players did their job exactly right to make it work.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox drew the attention of the back-side safety to make sure the linebacker didn’t have help over the top.
The offensive line did an excellent job of protecting, but left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and right guard Mark Glowinski particularly stood out. They provided a clear pocket that allowed Rivers to step into the throw.
Running back Jonathan Taylor helped hold up the pass rush with a terrific play fake, and Hilton used his veteran savvy to get to the perfect spot on the field for the play to work.
Of course, Rivers provided the finishing touch with an outstanding throw.
The 39-year-old quarterback delivering in the clutch is something the Colts have come to count on. During the current three game winning streak, he’s thrown for 757 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Really, in particular, these last three games, I think he’s been awesome – as good as anybody in the league,” Sirianni said. “I really believe that. He’s playing unbelievable.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a career-high three sacks along with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble Sunday against the Texans.
It’s the first time Buckner has earned a player of the week honor during his five-year career.
Buckner is the fifth Indianapolis player to be honored by the AFC this year. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes earned defensive honors in Week 3, linebacker E.J. Speed was named the top special teams player for Week 10, rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was honored for special teams in Week 11 and cornerback Kenny Moore won the defensive award for Week 14.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed punter Austin Rehkow and tight end Andrew Vollert to the practice squad Wednesday.
Rehkow has spent time with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills as well as playing in the XFL and the Alliance of American Football. Vollert was previously with Indianapolis during training camp this summer.
INJURY REPORT
Buckner (ankle), Rivers (toe) and left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) were held out of Wednesday’s practice, but each situation is believed to be precautionary.
Alie-Cox (knee), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) and Nelson (back) were limited participants.
