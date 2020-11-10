INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers looks at Sunday’s loss more as a poor performance against a very good team than as a symptom of systemic issues within the offense.
He’ll soon get to test his hypothesis.
After gaining just 1 yard in the third quarter and being shut out in the second half of a 24-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts return to action Thursday for a key AFC South battle against the Tennessee Titans.
And the 38-year-old quarterback’s confidence is unshaken.
“I drove out of there (Sunday) heading home not dejected one bit,” Rivers said. “I was actually even more fired up about this team and what we’re capable of. Sick and aggravated about how we didn’t finish, but I didn’t leave there with not one ounce of less confidence as I had when we pulled in there.”
That sentiment is echoed by Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich.
He’s been impressed with the depth built by general manager Chris Ballard and his staff, especially at wide receiver where lesser known players have stepped into contributing roles because of injuries.
Well-traveled Marcus Johnson is averaging a team-high 18.5 yards per reception in just five games, second-round rookie Michael Pittman Jr. had his best game Sunday with four catches for 56 yards and undrafted rookie DeMichael Harris showed his unique speed and versatility with four catches for 27 yards and two carries for 28 yards against the Ravens.
There are still problems in the running game – which ranks 22nd in the NFL – and third down remains a mess. The Colts rank 28th in the league with just a 38% success rate on third-down conversions.
But Reich believes there’s enough talent on hand for the team to achieve even its loftiest goal.
“We can win it all with our personnel,” Reich said. “I really believe that. We have a top-notch quarterback. We have a top-notch offensive line. We have to prove it every week. We have played really well at times, and we went up against a good defense (Sunday), one of the best defenses in the NFL. At times – for a decent part of it – it felt like we were executing pretty well. I have all the confidence in the world in our guys.”
Despite that miserable third quarter, Indianapolis actually outgained the Ravens by 73 yards. In fact, it has won the yardage battle in seven of its eight games this season.
The problems have come with efficiency.
Rivers has thrown nine touchdowns and just two interceptions in the team’s five wins. He’s tossed just one scoring pass and five picks in the three losses.
An underthrown ball to Johnson resulted in a controversial interception for Marcus Peters on Sunday and opened the door for the Colts’ third-quarter woes. They ran just four plays in the period as Baltimore took control of the game.
“It’s hard, but we have to create our own opportunities,” Reich said. “It simply was not good enough on offense, not good enough by me, not good enough by our offensive coaches, not good enough by the offensive players.”
Rivers still sees signs defenses respect Indianapolis’ attack.
The Ravens went for a fourth-and-3 near midfield early in the second half Sunday, and both Baltimore and the Detroit Lions a week earlier played different coverages in an attempt to take away explosive plays.
The Lions played more zone than they have at any other point of the season, and the Ravens often dropped into a Cover 2 look they seldom showed against other opponents.
It tells Rivers his team is on the right path, despite the occasional bumps in the road.
“That will tell you we’re maybe not too bad as maybe some think,” Rivers said. “We just keep going.”
ROSTER MOVES
Harris was signed to the 53-man roster Tuesday, and running back Darius Jackson was re-signed to take his place on the practice squad.
Defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was waived.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, though both sessions were walk-throughs.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was limited, and tight end Jack Doyle (concussion) and linebacker Matthew Adams (not injury related) did not practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.