INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 12 years ago, Philip Rivers helped usher Jon Gruden out of the NFL.
In the midst of a comeback from a 4-8 start to win the AFC West, the San Diego Chargers visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21, 2008. The Chargers needed a win and a loss by the Denver Broncos to set up a winner-take-all showdown for the division crown in Week 17.
Rivers delivered on his end of the bargain.
He threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a four-point deficit and finished 21-of-31 for 287 yards and four touchdowns overall in a 41-24 victory. A week later San Diego knocked off the Broncos to make the playoffs and then upset the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in the wild-card round.
Tampa Bay lost the next week against the Oakland Raiders, and Gruden was relieved of his duties as head coach.
Gruden returned 10 years later with the Raiders, and he and Rivers will meet again Sunday in Las Vegas with postseason implications again on the line.
“The year I got fired in Tampa Bay the Chargers came to town, and he put a lot of bullets in me that day and helped me into my new profession,” Gruden said during a video call Wednesday. “He was awesome. He’s had a run that very few men have had. … We know what we are in for, and we know we have to have a great week and be ready to go.”
Rivers celebrated his 39th birthday Tuesday in subdued fashion. He went to the park with his family, threw the football for awhile in the yard and enjoyed the weekly stop at Chick-fil-A.
The veteran quarterback doesn’t focus much on his age, but he did take a moment to reflect when one of his nine children asked him how long he’s been playing tackle football. Rivers estimates the number sits at 27 or 28 years.
Sunday’s game against the Raiders will mark the 29th time he faced that franchise alone during a 17-year professional career.
“I certainly don’t feel 29, but at the same time I feel good,” Rivers said. “But it does, it kind of made me chuckle a little bit yesterday just to think I’m 39, and I’m still getting to play a game. I’m playing a game.”
And he’s playing it well.
Rivers did not practice Wednesday as has become customary since he reportedly suffered a plantar plate rupture during a win against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 22. But he’s played through the pain.
Since his low point of the season against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 11, Rivers has thrown 14 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He’s posted a quarterback rating over 100 five times, and the Colts are 5-2 during the stretch.
For the season, Rivers has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,263 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine picks – validating head coach Frank Reich’s recommendation to sign him as a free agent in March.
“I always like to refer to the quarterback as like a multiplier effect,” Reich said. “Obviously, his presence and play multiplies the impact of what we’re doing as a team, but he also benefits when we’re playing good football as a team. I just think that (Rivers) has gotten more comfortable with the whole process and with his personnel – with the guys he is throwing to, what we’re trying to do. He’s been throwing the ball great from Day 1, in my opinion.”
Indianapolis (8-4) already has surpassed last year’s win total (7) and can take a big step forward in the postseason chase with a win at Las Vegas (7-5).
These are the games Rivers expected to be a part of when he signed with the Colts. He saw a young team on the rise with a head coach he respects and an offensive line that could keep him upright.
It hasn’t been perfect, but the ride has lived up to his expectations so far.
Count Gruden among those not the least bit surprised.
“I’ve seen it for years and years,” he said. “Certain guys have that magic about them. I think if you have Philip Rivers, you have one of those guys that gives you a chance to win every single time out.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts officially placed offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday. Reich announced Monday that Clark’s season is over.
There was no corresponding move, but Indianapolis is in the process of bringing in another offensive lineman.
INJURY REPORT
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) did not practice again Wednesday as the team continues to monitor his rehab. Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (hip), punter Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), safety Khari Willis (back/quad) and Rivers also did not participate.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) returned to limited practice, and he was joined by right tackle Braden Smith (groin), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and linebacker Anthony Walker (ribs).
