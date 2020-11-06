INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers has done battle with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale over a number of years with the coach wearing a variety of team colors.
On Sunday, Rivers will be wearing a different uniform for the first time in the matchup. And the competition when the Indianapolis Colts have the ball could be just as intriguing as the defense’s attempt to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Whether he’s been a linebackers coach with the Oakland Raiders or Denver Broncos or in his current position with Baltimore, Martindale’s defenses have had a familiar feeling for the quarterback.
“He never lets you settle in. That’s for sure,” Rivers said. “That’s the first thing that jumps off the tape is, ‘Man, there are guys coming from everywhere.’ They fly to the ball, and there are balls on the ground. They do an unbelievable job of stripping and getting takeaways. It’s exciting. It’s a lot of fun.”
That’s not a phrase many of Rivers’ fellow quarterbacks are likely to use to describe playing against the Ravens.
Baltimore has forced 15 fumbles through seven games this season and has recovered 12. The Ravens also have 24 sacks, including eight players with at least two.
The latter number speaks to the various ways in which Baltimore creates pressure. Blitzers flock to the quarterback, and it requires a nimble mind as much or more than nimble feet to succeed against this group.
Rivers has been well protected by his offensive line this season, and he’s primarily made good decisions against the blitz.
When facing five or more rushers, the 38-year-old is 30-of-43 for 378 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 127.9 quarterback rating. He’s also taken just one of his seven sacks against the blitz.
It’s been a theme throughout Rivers’ career.
“I would say he is one of the best at that,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s been doing it a long time. I’ve played against him many times. He’s in control. I think Coach (Frank) Reich and the coaches there have done a great job of building the offense around him. He’s a guy that’s operating a type of an offense he’s always been comfortable in. He runs the show.”
The respect goes both ways.
Baltimore will play without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey – who tested positive for COVID-19 – on Sunday. But the Ravens still have plenty of defensive firepower.
Defensive end Calais Campbell (four sacks), cornerback Marcus Peters (two interceptions, two forced fumbles) and linebacker Patrick Queen (48 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries) are among the most impactful. Queen was among a group of six players forced to quarantine during the practice week because of close contact to the coronavirus who are expected to play Sunday.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Rivers said. “I think, too, it’s one thing to have multiple schemes and really exotic things, but when you do it with really good players – which they have – it makes it a heck of a challenge. It will be a tough test.”
INJURY REPORT
The Colts could be thin at wide receiver against Baltimore.
Ashton Dulin (knee) has been ruled out for the game, and T.Y. Hilton (groin) is listed as doubtful after not practicing all week. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was a limited participant Friday, and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) was a full participant. Both players are listed as questionable.
Running back Mark Ingram II (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) are doubtful for the Ravens after missing Friday’s practice. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) also did not participate but is listed as questionable.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) also is questionable after limited participation.
The Ravens also lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.