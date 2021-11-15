INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts had one of their best defensive games of the season Sunday against the No. 1 overall draft pick. And they did it with a banged-up secondary missing both starting safeties and veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
How? It started with the most consistent pass rushing day this year.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked three times and hit on 10 occasions. It helped hound him into a 16-of-35 performance with 162 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 59.5 quarterback rating.
The defensive backs also deserve their fair share of credit – beginning with a pair of rising young players.
After being heavily criticized during his first two inconsistent seasons, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is starting to find his footing in Year 3. And second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers continues to take advantage of the opportunities afforded to him by injuries to starters.
“(Ya-Sin) played really well (Sunday),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “So (we’re) very happy with his continued progress, his mindset. I just think his mindset – he’s playing with more confidence, really competing, playing tough coverage. So (we) just need to continue that trend. Really, I think in some ways raising the bar for the whole secondary.
“He and Kenny Moore II are really doing a good job raising the bar for the whole secondary, and then Isaiah – shoot, Isaiah played well (Sunday), too. We’ve got a good thing going back there. We have to keep building that secondary.”
Rodgers battled cramps throughout the game and wound up playing just 32% of the defensive snaps. But he still recorded his third pass breakup of the season and added to what has become a highly competitive season.
At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, he’s not a prototypical corner. He makes up for what he lacks in size with speed and a bulldog mentality similar to Moore.
In fact, the latter has taken Rodgers under his wing.
“That’s my brother,” Rodgers said. “He took me under his wing when I first got here. I look at him like a brother. He met my mom, I met his family and we talk a lot off the field. We go to high school games together on Friday nights. So, we spend a lot of time outside of just football and I think just really watching how he plays.
“With us being undersized guys, a lot of people look at us and think we don’t have that dog in us, but Kenny has it and it shows every Sunday. I just try to model my game after him and the mindset standpoint.”
The proof is in the numbers.
Despite making just one start as he has rotated around the three cornerback positions, Rodgers has played 40% of the defensive snaps. According to stats compiled by Pro Football Reference, quarterbacks have completed just 59.4% of their attempts when targeting Rodgers, and he hasn’t allowed a touchdown.
He has one interception, and has allowed a quarterback rating of 66.0.
It’s a tangible sign of growth for the 23-year-old out of UMass.
“I just have to pretty much say the speed of the game,” Rodgers said of the root of his Year 2 improvement. “I think that’s really the only thing that really changes. It’s all football. It’s the same game you’ve been playing since age 4 or 5. Just coming in and learning from the great guys I have around me, I think it helped me progress my game to a higher level.”
THEY SAID IT
“Just a closer look at – we talk about the mission of this organization is to win the right way. That’s the end of the mission statement. We’re going to entertain, inspire and unite by winning the right way. I think there’s a lot of players on this team who are very talented and are all about winning. But, like many other organizations, we want to win the right way. I’m excited for those who tune in to get to see what that looks like for this organization. The closeness of the players, how they give back in the community, how they compete. I really am excited for them, not just to see the off-the-field stories but some of the interactions on the practice field, behind the scenes, how close knit this group is, the fight, the emotional highs and lows of a season, what it means to these guys to perform for Colts Nation. It’s a great opportunity. So we’re excited about it, and our guys have really embraced it. Been talking with a couple of the camera crew and a couple of people at ‘Hard Knocks’ who said the only thing we need to do is keep winning to make people wanting to tune in. That’s the key. We have to keep winning to make it more interesting.” – Reich on the Colts’ impending debut on “Hard Knocks” on Wednesday night.
