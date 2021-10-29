INDIANAPOLIS — To say this season hasn’t started the way Braden Smith hoped would be a massive understatement.
The Indianapolis Colts right tackle battled a nagging foot injury throughout training camp, then suffered two separate injuries in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. On the game’s opening drive, he hurt his thumb badly enough to require surgery, and on the first drive of the third quarter the foot flared up again. This time it was severe enough to put him on crutches after the game.
The weeks that followed have brought constant frustration as optimism the foot could heal quickly proved to be misplaced.
Smith returned to practice for one day on a limited basis last week, then participated in all three sessions this week. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s showdown against the Tennessee Titans, but it’s clear he’s feeling much better.
“I mean, I feel like I really haven’t lost too much of a step,” Smith said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I feel like I’m fresh legs, as I like to call it. I got a lot of pep in my step. I’m excited to be back out there and practicing.”
The urgency to get Smith back onto the field was lessened a bit by the emergence of Matt Pryor.
The Colts have averaged 28.7 points in Pryor’s three starts since taking the job full-time from Julien Davenport ahead of the Oct. 11 loss at Baltimore.
And while Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Smith will not be on a snap count whenever he returns — essentially ruling out the kind of rotation Chris Reed and Mark Glowinski have at right guard — it’s clear the team is more than comfortable with Pryor in the lineup.
“I mean, I’m so excited about the way Matt Pryor played,” Reich said. “He just got better and better every week. I mean, if Braden plays, I’ll be honest with you, it’s hard to pull Matt Pryor out of there. I really think he’s playing well. So if Braden can’t go, then I’ll feel good about Matt playing — just like we do with Chris and Glow. Our O-line right now, we feel good about.”
Make no mistake, however, the job is Smith’s for the foreseeable future.
The 2018 second-round pick signed a four-year, $70 million extension in training camp and is seen as an anchor moving forward on the offensive line.
If Smith plays Sunday, it will be the first time the Colts have had all five projected offensive line starters available this season — including training camp practices. But the blessing in disguise has been discovering reliable depth.
“I wanted to be out there and be with my teammates, do my part to help the team the best that I possibly can,” Smith said. “I felt like Matt Pryor, Chris Reed — the way they stepped up, they didn’t miss a beat. Those guys played great, and to see our team really thriving when they were playing was great.”
With his injuries finally healing, Smith is just happy to be part of that success again.
“Feeling pretty good,” he said. “Rehab has been going good. (I’m) just glad to get out there back with my teammates, play some football.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think everybody on both teams know when we get together it’s smash-mouth football. That’s what they want to do. That’s what we want to do. I think the two teams are built pretty similarly, and the mindset is pretty similar as far as both teams. I think that’s what makes this a fun game.” — Reich on the physicality expected in Sunday’s game.
INJURY REPORT
Only cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) was ruled out this week for the Colts.
Smith, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) are questionable, but all three practiced in full Friday.
Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), running back Darrynton Evans (knee) and fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) were ruled out for the Titans. Linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) and cornerback Chris Jackson (foot) are questionable.
