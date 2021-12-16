INDIANAPOLIS – Bobby Okereke set off a small firestorm in Boston this week.
During his Monday media availability, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker made a few innocuous comments about his team’s intentions for Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots.
The chief point he was attempting to get across is the defense is primarily focused on stopping the run.
“That’s a pride point for us,” Okereke said. “So we’re just ready to attack the run and really make them one-dimensional.”
Some in the New England media took offense, believing the comments were meant as a slight against quarterback Mac Jones – the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
But it’s really just common sense.
Like Bill Belichick’s early Patriots teams – the ones that won three Super Bowls in four seasons between 2001-04 – this year’s edition is built on the twin foundations of strong defense and a solid running game.
New England has the league’s top-ranked scoring defense – surrendering just 15.4 points per game – and its ninth in rushing offense, averaging 123.5 yards on the ground.
Those two elements are a young quarterback’s best friend, and Jones has taken advantage. He’s completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,869 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a 97.0 quarterback rating.
The numbers in the running game are similarly efficient. Damien Harris leads the team with 754 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 games, and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has added 429 yards and three scores in nine appearances.
It’s a two-headed monster that helps give the Patriots the versatility that’s been a hallmark of Belichick’s 22-year reign.
“I feel like to win a ball game, you have to be able to run the ball and to win a ball game on defense, you have to be able to stop the (run),” Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “I think whoever is going to do it the best without making the most mental mistakes is going to win the ball game. We know the Patriots. They know us as well.
“Going in there, watching the film, we do see a lot of run on the film, and we’re going to see who’s more physical this week. We’re all telling each other to bring the pads. I can’t wait to see this.”
Indianapolis hasn’t been as efficient against the run as it was in 2020 – when it finished second in the league with an average of 90.5 yards allowed per game and 3.7 yards surrendered per carry.
This year, those numbers have leaped to 111.8 yards per game (17th) and 4.5 yards per carry (25th). Still, there have been flashes of the old run defense.
The Colts have limited six opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards – including the Baltimore Ravens (83) and Tennessee Titans (93), who own the third- and fifth-most productive running games in the NFL respectively.
As Moore’s comments suggest, this is a team that welcomes physicality. Indianapolis expects Saturday’s game to be won in the trenches.
“It’s right in our wheelhouse,” Okereke said. “I think that’s why we matched up well versus Tennessee over the years – just physical team. We pride ourselves on stopping the run. So just another great opportunity, and we’re ready to go.”
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, there was some good energy out there today. There’s no question. So we’re up. This game comes down to execution. Hype doesn’t win the game. Hype doesn’t win the game. Execution wins the game. Playmaking wins the game. Discipline wins the game. We know that. We know that’s what we have to do.” – Colts head coach Frank Reich on the team’s notable juice at Thursday’s practice, including the entire starting defense dancing in unison to “We Ready” by Archie Eversole and Bubba Sparxxx before the start of drills.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (calf) was the only player ruled out of Saturday’s game for the Colts.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness) missed Thursday’s practice because of a personal matter and is listed as questionable.
Linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) was ruled out for New England, and nine players were listed as questionable.
The nine -- center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Branden Bolden (knee), offensive lineman Trenton Brown (calf/wrist), offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (illness), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), Harris (hamstring) and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) -- were all listed as limited participants Thursday.
