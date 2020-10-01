INDIANAPOLIS – Rigoberto Sanchez believed he’d be a place kicker in the NFL.
He’d done it all during two years at Hawaii – kickoffs, punts, field goals and extra points – and was open to any opportunity at the next level.
But, in his heart, he would have guessed that opportunity would come as a place kicker. He was 21-of-24 on field goals and 72-of-74 on extra points with the Warriors, and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017 in part because of the chance to learn from future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri.
“I don’t think I could have landed anywhere else at a better time, really,” Sanchez said during a video call Thursday. “And I got to learn so much from Adam, I feel like – just experience, just things he’s been through. He really took me under his wing and just showed me everything he knew, and he was always a really good teammate to me.”
But Sanchez was destined to replace another Indianapolis legend – punter Pat McAfee, who abruptly announced his retirement during Super Bowl week after multiple knee surgeries and run-ins with the former front office sapped his love for the game.
Sanchez did a little place kicking during that first offseason – and still takes limited reps to this day – but he also competed with veteran Jeff Locke for the punter’s job. Former Colts special teams coordinator Tom McMahon saw something in the college tape and convinced first-year general manager Chris Ballard to take a chance on the kid.
It’s paid off handsomely for everyone.
Sanchez won the battle with Locke and signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension before last season to cement his role for the foreseeable future.
Last week’s 36-7 victory against the New York Jets provided a perfect example of what Sanchez means to Indianapolis. He dropped three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line and consistently pinned New York deep in its own territory with high, hanging kickoffs that allowed the coverage team plenty of time to get downfield and make tackles.
The Jets’ average drive started at their own 18-yard line. That was 16 yards worse than Indianapolis.
The week before against the Minnesota Vikings, the contrast was even more stark. The visitors started on average at their own 20-yard line, 25 yards worse than the Colts.
Sanchez’s ability to execute a wide variety of kicks in a wide variety of disciplines deserves a healthy share of the credit.
“As a young player in San Diego, our offensive coordinator – Cam Cameron – would say to me when it was my first year getting going, first couple years as a starter, ‘Our punter is a weapon. Our punter is an offensive weapon,’” Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers said. “I remember thinking that sounded crazy, but Mike Scifres – a long-time punter there – was unbelievable punting the football. Both obviously for distance but also inside the 10(-yard line), inside the 20(-yard line), which you’ve already seen what Rigo has done with that with field position and then obviously flipping the field on some of the booming punts that he hit the other day, and that also, I think, ended up down there inside the 10.
“He’s been awesome. And, yes, we prefer to never punt, but when you can – it’s the other old saying – ‘end every possession with a kick’ – either it be a field goal, PAT or a punt. Certainly, (we’ve) been awesome in the punt game and Rigo has been great.”
There will be a big challenge Sunday with Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Colts believe is the best return man in the game. He’s averaging 31.6 yards per kickoff return this season and 30.0 over his eight-year career.
That’s a lot of hidden yardage for a Bears team that has rallied from double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter in two of its three wins this season.
Containing Patterson and putting quarterback Nick Foles and the offense in more difficult starting positions will be among the keys this week.
“He’s just got great vision,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Patterson. “The other thing that Patterson has as a returner is he’s just got great strength. He’s hard to bring down. He’s a big, strong man and fast – and he’s been consistently one of the best, so it’s really a good challenge for our special teams.
“We feel Rigo is equally a great weapon for us. So we felt that way from the beginning. He’s been outstanding this year. He’s outstanding in practice. So talented and you can’t ever underestimate how important that plays into a game.”
INJURY REPORT
Running back Nyheim Hines (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice.
Cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring) was added as a limited participant.
