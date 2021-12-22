INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor was announced as one of the first five Pro Bowl participants Monday.
Two days later, the Indianapolis Colts found out the star running back will have plenty of company.
During an 8 p.m. announcement on NFL Network on Wednesday, it was revealed the Colts had a league-high seven representatives elected for the annual all-star game to be played Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.
It’s the most for the franchise since 2014, and the total includes three first-time participants – Taylor, long snapper Luke Rhodes and cornerback Kenny Moore II.
Left guard Quenton Nelson was selected for the fourth time in his four NFL seasons. Center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Darius Leonard were named for the third time. And defensive tackle DeForest Buckner earned his second selection and first as a member of the Colts.
Moore’s appearance was celebrated by the team during a post-practice huddle that was taped and released on social media.
In the video, head coach Frank Reich announces each selection with a short introduction while saving the fifth-year defensive back for last.
“Sometimes you get what you deserve right away, and then sometimes you’ve gotta wait a second for it,” Reich told the assembled players before revealing Moore’s selection. “But I know we’re gonna celebrate this one.”
Moore has a career-high four interceptions for the second straight season and also has set or tied career highs with 13 passes defensed and 83 tackles. His teammates led a vocal campaign in his honor for weeks on social media and in interviews, and it paid off with the Valdosta, Georgia, native’s first all-star nod.
He’s the first Colts cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Vontae Davis in 2015.
Rhodes is the first long snapper from Indianapolis to be named an all-star since Matt Overton in 2013. He’s in his fifth season as the team’s long snapper and was a second-team All-Pro selection last year.
Taylor is the headliner. He leads the league with 1,518 rushing yards and has set a franchise single-season record with 17 rushing touchdowns. He also ranks first in the NFL with 1,854 yards from scrimmage, 19 total touchdowns, eight 100-yard rushing games and 93 carries for a first down.
He’s the first Colts running back selected since Joseph Addai in 2007.
“You watch guys become Pro Bowlers as you’re going through college, high school, and those are some of your favorite players,” Taylor said. “So to be able to be named as one of those guys is really special. Because a lot of guys that I grew up watching were Pro Bowlers. So being able to be kind of in that same category as that is phenomenal.”
Nelson joins Alan Ameche (1955-58) as the only players in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of their first four seasons and the first offensive lineman to do it in the NFL since fellow Notre Dame alum Zack Martin (2014-17).
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was the most recent Indianapolis player to be selected to four straight Pro Bowls (2014-17), and Chris Hinton (1983-89) and Ray Donaldson (1986-89) are the most recent offensive lineman to be named to at least four straight Pro Bowls in franchise history.
The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Leonard is in the Pro Bowl for the third straight season.
He’s already recorded his fourth straight 100-tackle season – the fifth player to do so in franchise history and just the second to do it in his first four seasons.
Kelly also is making his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, and Buckner is appearing for the first time since 2018 when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
Buckner is the first interior defensive lineman for the Colts to make the Pro Bowl since Mike Barnes in 1977.
THEY SAID IT
“It meant a lot. It was one game, but it was one game that I needed. That’s a team that pretty much stopped me every year pretty much when I got in the playoffs. They beat me in the second round and they beat me in the game to go to the Super Bowl, and then they beat us during the regular season. Just to get that monkey off my back and our backs for Colts Nation, it meant a lot. It’s one game, but we needed it.” – Hilton on Saturday’s win against the Patriots.
COVID CONCERNS
Indianapolis placed defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday. Tight end Farrod Green also was placed on the practice squad COVID list.
They are the third, fourth and fifth players to test positive for the coronavirus during the regular season. Kelly missed a Dec. 5 win at the Houston Texans after testing positive, and linebacker Zaire Franklin was able to return last week in time to play against the Patriots.
INJURY REPORT
Kelly (personal matter), Nelson (illness) and safety Andrew Sendejo did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Safety George Odum (illness) was a full participant for the second straight day.
