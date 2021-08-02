WESTFIELD – Tyquan Lewis looks sleeker this summer, but the Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman is quick to note he hasn’t lost weight.
Throughout his career, Lewis has played between 260 and 270 pounds. He estimates he’s at 265 now, with a noticeable decrease in body fat.
“Yeah, I hold weight pretty good,” Lewis said after Monday’s practice at Grand Park. “I train hard so either/or. I could do either/or. You want me to gain? I could do that or lose. I’m flexible. I play inside and out, so it’s whatever.”
Last year was a breakout season for the 2018 second-round pick. He appeared in all 16 games for the first time and set career highs with four sacks and eight tackles for loss while adding six quarterback hits.
Those numbers should increase in 2021 as Lewis is the front-runner to take over Denico Autry’s hybrid starting role – playing end on early downs and reducing inside for passing situations.
The new slimmer appearance isn’t the only change he’s made this offseason.
“I always felt I was quick and fast,” Lewis said. “Each and every year I just try to improve on the smaller things. I wouldn’t necessarily say (I’m) quicker. I would just say I take a better step, better angles this year. Just working on my angles and pass rush and details more instead of the whole physicality of the body.
“Just working on the smaller details will make me a better football player than training for a 40 (-yard dash) or something like that.”
The 26-year-old always has been a student of the game, and he’s putting that acquired knowledge to good work during training camp.
First-round rookie Kwity Paye is the projected starter at the other defensive end spot – filling in for departed veteran Justin Houston – and there have been a lot of learning opportunities. Lewis has made it clear his door is open for any player looking for an assist.
And he has a veritable encyclopedia at his disposal.
“With me, I’m one of those guys – I’m a know-it-all guy,” Lewis said. “I’ve gotta know everything. I’ve gotta know why. I’m one of those people. How is this going to be effective? Why am I doing this? I write it down. I write down every single position, and if anybody needs help you know you could come to me. I’m sure I’m gonna have it in my book.
“I’m just trying to be a smart football player. If I have knowledge to give, I can give it to you. If I don’t know, I guarantee you I’ll find out.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
In a training camp dominated to this point by the defense, safety Khari Willis made one of the more impressive individual plays late in Monday’s practice. On a second down near midfield, the offense tried to steal some yards with star running back Jonathan Taylor.
But Willis snuffed out the play and met Taylor in the hole. He knocked the football out with a well-placed fist and also recovered it after diving on the ground. It was the continuation of a strong start for the third-year player who is looking to take on even more of a leadership role this season.
THEY SAID IT
“You know everybody loves the pads. That’s when you come out there, you get to hit somebody and I love the pads. I thought we were in pads today.” – defensive tackle Grover Stewart on the first practice in full pads being scheduled for Tuesday.
INJURY REPORT
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (undisclosed), running back Nyheim Hines (hip), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), safety Rolan Milligan (undisclosed), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Running back Jordan Wilkins and left guard Quenton Nelson left the field early, but no injury designation was provided for either. Head coach Frank Reich said he believed someone stepped on Nelson’s foot, and he was waiting for more information.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II returned from a one-day absence with a hip injury, and cornerback T.J. Carrie was activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.