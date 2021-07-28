WESTFIELD — Braden Smith’s response to becoming one of the NFL’s highest paid right tackles was perfectly on brand.
The no-frills Indianapolis Colts star reacted with equal parts gratitude and comfort after Wednesday’s practice at Grand Park.
“It’s just kind of a little bit of a relief knowing where you’re going to be at the next couple of years,” Smith said. “I love this organization. Thank you, Mr. (Jim) Irsay and (general manager) Chris Ballard for believing in me. I feel like Indianapolis is my home. They paid me, so I want to pay them back and play my best football, help them win as many games as we can and just keep giving back.”
Smith’s new deal was announced by the team just before the start of the first practice of training camp at 10 a.m. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the four-year extension includes $70 million in new money (bringing the total value to $72.4 million) and $42 million in guarantees.
The average annual value ($18.1 million) edges the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson ($18 million) as the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL. The total value of the deal ranks third behind the New Orleans Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk ($96 million) and Taylor Moton of the Carolina Panthers ($85 million).
That kind of commitment shows the Colts’ confidence in Smith and continues his remarkable story.
Drafted in the second round out of Auburn in 2018, Smith was expected to compete at right guard. After early season injuries decimated the tackle depth chart, he was forced into action on prime time against the New England Patriots.
Smith never gave the spot back.
“It’s definitely kind of crazy,” Smith said of his unique journey. “I was just talking to Q (Quenton Nelson) not too long ago — I was talking to him about how I did three two-minute drills in a row as a rookie and how that was when I used to play guard. It is kind of crazy looking back just how the change has come about.”
That, too, is on brand.
Smith often stands apart from other professional sports stars. His Twitter account is filled with fishing photos, gardening tips and news about his dogs.
In keeping with that theme, Smith is unsure about his first purchase with his new wealth.
“Who knows, man?” he said. “I’ll probably just get something for these blisters on the back of my feet first.”
TACKLE TALK
While Smith is set on the right side, there is an intriguing competition to determine the Week 1 starter at left tackle. Will Holden got the first look Wednesday as the Colts attempt to fill the void until Eric Fisher is recovered from an Achilles’ tendon injury.
But the battle has just begun.
“It’s going to be open competition,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Will is going to be in there, (Sam) Tevi is going to be in there and then when Julien (Davenport) gets back in – we’re going to see what those guys can do, yes.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Safety Khari Willis is among the most popular candidates to have a breakout season. Indianapolis is excited about his pairing with fellow rising youngster Julian Blackmon, and Willis did little to dampen that enthusiasm in the opening practice.
The highlight of the day came when Willis got his hand on a pass thrown by backup quarterback Jacob Eason and batted it high into the air. The football traveled nearly 10 yards and landed behind the line of scrimmage near where it was launched.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s really been no different than if he was here. He’s been in every meeting obviously through Zoom, so the communication has been there. We’ve planned — as far as practice — over the summer, getting ready for the first day so everything has been pretty smooth.” — Brady on the first practice without head coach Frank Reich, who is out indefinitely after a positive test for COVID-19.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Shawn Davis (hamstring) and running back Nyheim Hines (hip) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, though neither injury is considered severe.
Indianapolis also announced before the practice cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad have tested positive for COVID-19 and are out indefinitely.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed veteran defensive end Damontre Moore on Wednesday night.
A third-round pick by the New York Giants in 2013, Moore has 11 career sacks in 66 games. He’s also played for the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
