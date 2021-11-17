INDIANAPOLIS – It’s rare that a player gets a formal introduction before entering the media room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
But Taylor Stallworth has been traveling in rarefied air these days.
The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle was announced to the media by All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Wednesday, like some sort of royal trumpeter heralding the arrival of a VIP. It’s fitting because Buckner played no small role in Stallworth’s breakout success.
For the first time this offseason, the 26-year-old joined his highly successful teammate for joint training.
“You all know what DeForest brings to the table,” Stallworth said. “You all know who DeForest is. (He’s) of the premier 3-techs in this league. Just having a guy like that in my room and seeing how this is how he works, seeing how this is how he goes about – it’s contagious. So I see that. I want to be great. I want those accolades. I want that.”
Primarily seen as a run-stuffer coming out of South Carolina, Stallworth signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, he wasn’t an obvious fit for the Colts’ speed-dependent defense when he hit the open market in 2020.
But Indianapolis athletic trainers convinced Stallworth to trim some body fat and unlock some natural movement skills. After recording just a single sack in two seasons with New Orleans, he’s got three in the last two weeks.
The third came Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he added four tackles and three quarterback hits while playing a season-high 50% of the defensive snaps.
“It’s been fun to see him take advantage of the opportunities that he’s been getting,” Buckner said.
Stallworth primarily was utilized as a run stopper during his first season in Indianapolis, spelling Buckner in short-yardage situations. With the loss of versatile Tyquan Lewis to a season-ending injury on Halloween, Stallworth has seen his role increase.
He played 29% of the snaps against the New York Jets on Nov. 4 and recorded two sacks. That earned him more playing time against the Jaguars, and he’s even been playing on passing downs alongside Buckner for the first time.
“I see him dance during stretch and stuff, so I know he’s athletic and he’s light on his feet,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “So (I) definitely knew he could do that. But, no, he’s done good things in our one-on-one pass rush over the years we’ve had him during the course of practice. He’s certainly been a guy that has been able to do that during those drills.
“We’re excited where he is. He gives us another new element in there, and we’re excited to keep him going … and we’re excited where he is. He’s got some good pressures, a couple sacks and let’s keep it going.”
THEY SAID IT
“He’s not happy about it, but he’s not a distraction because he’s a great pro and he’s a great teammate. That’s one of the reasons why it’s so hard to do what we’re doing. He knows he’s a player. He’s a big-time player, but it’s a weird situation. You get behind the hottest back in the NFL, who never gets tired and never needs a break. That’s hard.” – Reich on Marlon Mack dealing with being inactive in each of the last two weeks.
INJURY REPORT
Six players sat out Wednesday’s practice, including five starters. Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), left tackle Eric Fisher (back), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) were the starters on the sideline. They were joined by cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee).
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) was limited, and tight end Jack Doyle (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were full participants. Speed was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt against the Jaguars.
