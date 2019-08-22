INDIANAPOLIS – It’s not the most closely guarded secret at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but it’s a close relative.
Who will start Saturday’s exhibition game against the Chicago Bears?
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had some fun with the question Thursday, laughing along with the media. But he’s not offering any details to help solve the mystery.
Reich said Wednesday many of the regular-season starters will not play, breaking with tradition for a “dress rehearsal” during the third preseason game.
That’s led to speculation about quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has taken all of the first-team reps since practice began in April.
With Andrew Luck’s status still up in the air, would Brissett’s presence on the sideline against the Bears signal the team is protecting the backup to start the regular-season opener?
“That would be a logical conclusion,” Reich allowed. “But, right now, there’s been no determination made on anything at this point.”
That answer is frustrating. It’s also honest.
With just a little more than two weeks remaining before the Sept. 8 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Colts simply don’t know who will be under center.
Luck continues to make progress behind closed doors as he rehabs a lower leg injury that has lingered since March.
After playing through a torn labrum in his right shoulder in 2016 and missing all of the 2017 season rehabbing from surgery on the same shoulder, Luck is being extremely cautious with this injury.
The Colts repeatedly have signaled they will give the 29-year-old quarterback all the time he needs.
The keys to getting him back on the field, according to Reich, lie in full-speed movement and pain threshold. Ideally, the team wants to see Luck be able to play at a high level, protect himself and have confidence there’s little risk of further injury.
There’s still no definitive answer to the latter.
“That’s continuing to be evaluated,” Reich said.
Meanwhile, Brissett continues to prepare as the starter.
Whether he or third-stringer Phillip Walker starts against Chicago likely is irrelevant.
Any attempt to gather clues from Saturday’s lineup likely is an exercise in futility.
“In theory, even if Andrew’s playing Week 1, he still hasn’t taken a lot of reps,” Reich said, “and so we’re still gonna protect Jacoby anyway.”
Thus, the mystery continues.
INJURY UPDATE
Defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee), rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) and Luck remain the longest-tenured players watching from the sideline.
A new contributor has been added to their ranks.
Second-year defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, listed as the starting nose tackle on the unofficial depth chart, did not participate during the portion of practice open to the media in any of the three sessions this week.
“He’s got a knee thing that’s bothering him,” Reich said. “We don’t think it’s gonna be anything serious, but we’re just being safe and letting him get back to full strength.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed defensive tackle Johnny Robinson on Thursday and waived running back James Williams.
Robinson previously signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 3 and was waived May 28.
