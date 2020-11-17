INDIANAPOLIS – Grover Stewart always imagined himself as Warren Sapp, even as he grew into a body more like Ndamukong Suh’s.
If the Indianapolis Colts nose tackle keeps playing like he has through the first half of this season, future defensive linemen might be imagining themselves in his image.
“I feel like I’m having a good year,” Stewart said during a video call Tuesday, “still feel like I could do more than what I’m doing now.”
The line was delivered in the defender’s deep baritone twinged with a Georgia southern drawl. It lends a certain aw-shucks quality to Stewart’s words, which along with an ever-present grin adds to the big man’s humility.
But it’s not a stretch to suggest the Colts wouldn’t have the NFL’s No. 1-ranked total defense without him.
Drafted in the fourth round out of tiny Albany State in 2017, Stewart didn’t become a regular starter until his third season. But he wasn’t satisfied with last season’s success, which included career highs of 30 tackles and five tackles for loss along with his first three career sacks.
Stewart spent most of his football life believing he had to be biggest man on the field. That, combined with rare athleticism for his size, helped propel him into the professional ranks.
Director of sports performance Rusty Jones and strength and conditioning coach Richard Howell helped alter that mindset. They reminded Stewart the biggest guy doesn’t always have the longest career.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Stewart shed about 37 pounds – converting fat into muscle and taking some of the stress off his legs and joints.
The result has been a faster nose tackle who has retained his strength at the point of contact.
“I get to play more snaps because I don’t get as tired,” the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Stewart said. “My body feels great, and it allows me to play more, get more plays and move quicker so I can make plays sideline to sideline or behind the line of scrimmage or running down the field.”
The statistical improvement is obvious.
Through nine games, Stewart already has a career-high 34 tackles – including 24 solo stops, 10 more than he’s ever had in a full season.
He’d like to be a bigger factor in the pass rush – where has just a pair of quarterback hurries – but he’s teamed with new addition DeForest Buckner to spearhead the league’s third-ranked run defense. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry became the first player to rush for 100 yards against Indianapolis last week, and the team is surrendering just 3.5 yards per carry.
“I see what everybody else does, and he has just done a really good job of pad level,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “He’s using his hands better. (Defensive line coach) Brian (Baker) and (assistant defensive line coach) Matt (Raich) have done a really good job working with him this year of having his hands in the right spot and being able to shed blocks and play with power and play behind his pads, play behind his hands. And that’s what he’s done, along with transforming his body and doing all those things that he did in the offseason.”
Stewart and the defense face a unique test Sunday when the Green Bay Packers come to Lucas Oil Stadium. Led by two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are the third-highest scoring team in the NFL.
That should give the 27-year-old more pass-rush reps and an opportunity to bolster the one area of his resume in which he’s not currently excelling.
Either way, Stewart appears to be in line for a big payday in the offseason.
He’d love for that contract to come with the Colts, but he’s showing no anxiety.
After years of chasing his dreams, Stewart has every reason to feel comfortable in his own skin.
“I don’t know about the contract or nothing like that,” he said. “I try not to let that get in my play, just focusing on football. If they sign me, they sign me. I ain’t gonna rush ’em.
“I’m waiting on it. I just love to play the game, man.”
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis officially activated pass-rush specialist Kemoko Turay from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, putting him on pace to make his 2020 debut Sunday against the Packers. The 25-year-old has 5.5 career sacks in 18 regular-season appearances.
Former Warren Central star and two-time Notre Dame captain Sheldon Day surprisingly was released to make room on the 53-man roster. Day missed training camp and the start of the season with a knee injury and played just 62 snaps in a deep defensive line rotation. He had two tackles and one pass deflection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.