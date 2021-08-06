WESTFIELD – Xavier Rhodes was looking for a bit of revenge Friday at Grand Park.
On the previous one-on-one rep, the veteran corner was badly beaten by rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan. With no other option, Rhodes wrapped both arms around the seventh-round pick and at least prevented the red zone touchdown. A flag flew from the official, but had it been a game, the Indianapolis Colts defense would have lived to see another down.
For the rematch, Rhodes was in top form. The cornerback ran with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound receiver every step down the sideline. When they reached the corner of the end zone, Strachan planted his foot and pivoted, giving himself just enough space to allow a bullet pass from quarterback Jacob Eason to arrive.
Strachan caught the ball with one hand as Rhodes – giving up four inches and 15 pounds – did his level best to put a hand on the pass.
It was just the latest eye-opening rep from the Bahamas native in the first 10 days of training camp.
“It’s encouraging,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said of the one-on-one victory. “I’m sure he’s not even thinking about that. He’s just out there just running his routes. He’s lined up one-on-one and just working his technique. He’s not worried about who’s lined up in front of him.”
Still, defensive backs likely are becoming increasingly aware of No. 17’s presence.
A track star on his native island, Strachan once held Olympic dreams in the 400. Instead, while countryman Steven Gardiner was winning a gold medal in that event earlier this week in Tokyo, Strachan was adding to his case as one of the top five wide receivers on the Colts’ roster.
Strachan had strong mentors growing up. He learned the game from his father, Jerome, a former wide receiver at Bethune-Cookman, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is a family friend. But it’s still a big jump from Div. II Charleston to the NFL.
At least, it’s supposed to be.
“I know it’s a higher level,” Strachan said. “I just basically wanted to come out here and show how well I can compete and do my job. (Head) Coach (Frank Reich) talks about it all the time, coming out just doing your job each play. So that’s the role I’m gonna play.”
Nobody expects Strachan to be a starter when Indianapolis opens the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, and it’s unclear if he’ll even make a significant impact as a rookie. But his potential is undeniable.
Strachan has physical gifts that can’t be taught, and he’s been a willing and eager student for everything else.
“I think he can grow a lot,” Brady said. “We thought, coming from a small school, he’d be rawer than what he is. He’s actually pretty intelligent as far as just how he’s trying to set up routes, and then (receivers coach Mike) Groh’s doing a great job with his development – talking to him, just getting him to understand what’s going on. What’s the DB trying to do? He’s basically taking to Groh’s teaching and progressing.”
Once Strachan fully grasps a concept, it’s obvious. He plays faster, and – as Rhodes can attest – he can become nearly impossible to stop.
There’s a long journey ahead, starting with the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 15.
But no stage thus far has been too big for camp’s most surprising rookie.
“I believe in myself,” Strachan said. “I have a big heart, and I’m always ready to compete.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Linebacker E.J. Speed is one of several players competing for a starting role at strong-side linebacker. But he’s been filling in for injured Darius Leonard on the weak side so far this preseason, and the results have been encouraging.
Speed added to his growing resume Friday with a big play in the red zone, tearing the ball away from running back Jonathan Taylor after a short completion from Eason that would have resulted in a touchdown.
THEY SAID IT
“I think it was a lot more mentally, kind of bringing myself back and then watching a lot of anime. That’s about it.” – linebacker Ben Banogu on his offseason preparation ahead of what’s been a breakout training camp.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Julian Blackmon left Friday’s session after individual drills and briefly had an ice pack on his right knee. There was no immediate word about the severity of his injury
Leonard (ankle), quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), linebacker Skai Moore (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) did not participate in Friday’s practice.
Running back Jordan Wilkins (hamstring) returned after a brief absence.
ROSTER MOVES
Rhodes, offensive tackle Julien Davenport and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad made their training camp debuts Friday after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin) was placed on injured reserve, and safety Rolan Milligan and quarterback Jalen Morton were waived.
