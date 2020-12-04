INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the movable object versus the resistible force.
When the Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS), it will pit a rushing offense ranked 31st in the NFL in yards per carry against a run defense ranked 31st in yards allowed.
Something has to give.
With left tackle Anthony Castonzo out because of a knee injury, the Colts (7-4) have even more incentive to get their run game started. The return of center Ryan Kelly gives Indianapolis a solid interior with guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor is ready for a decent workload after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Running the ball effectively will serve at least two crucial purposes – keeping star Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson on the sideline and protecting Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who still is nursing a toe injury.
But Indianapolis has shown little evidence it can impose its will in the ground game this season. Entering the week, the Colts are averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and Taylor leads the team with 518 yards on 135 carries.
“Definitely not to our standard as an O-line,” Nelson said of the running attack. “I think there has been times where we’ve shown we can do it. We know we can do it because we’ve done it before. It is all about trusting it and working hard as five, working hard as one, seeing it all through one set of eyes and going out there and getting five guys on their five guys. We look forward to doing that this week, another opportunity to do that.”
The Texans (4-7) have surrendered more than 200 rushing yards in a game three times this season, and they’ve given up more than 160 on three other occasions. Opponents are rushing for an average of 4.9 yards per carry against Houston, the worst number among the league’s 32 teams.
The Colts have topped 150 rushing yards just once, in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. That also marked Taylor’s only 100-yard game as a pro, with 101 yards on 26 carries.
The rookie has only received 20 carries in a game once since that afternoon, gaining 90 yards on 22 attempts against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 22.
That’s also the last time Taylor saw the field. He was deemed a high-risk close contact of someone infected with the novel coronavirus and missed last week’s loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Taylor said Friday he feels good physically and isn’t worried about detrimental effects from his time off.
“As long as you’re still moving around a little bit – the one thing you worry about (when you’re out) is just making sure your body is moving,” Taylor said. “You don’t want to sit down and rest for an entire week if you’re not hurt or really ever, in my eyes. But as long as you were moving around a little bit and didn’t have an injury, when you come back it’s just about the mental aspect.
“A lot of things are really mental, so as long as you come back and focus you should be able to pick up where you left off.”
TURAY READY
Defensive end Kemoko Turay has played just 14 snaps in two weeks since being activated from the physically unable to perform list. But the 25-year-old feels ready to be unleashed.
With a need to match Watson’s speed and athleticism defensively, Sunday could be the day Turay gets his wish.
“I’m just waiting for my opportunity for them to put me out there,” Turay said. “I trust the coaches and their decision – just haven’t played for so long. I’m just trying to be involved, be a part of the team and do what I can to help the team.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Castonzo, linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), safety Khari Willis (back/quad) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (illness) were ruled out for Sunday’s game. Le’Raven Clark likely will start at left tackle, with Zaire Franklin and Tavon Wilson likely filling in at linebacker and safety, respectively. Punter Ryan Allen will be called up from the practice squad to replace Sanchez, who is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
Tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and offensive tackle Chaz Green (back) were listed as questionable. Togiai was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, and Green practiced in full for the first time this week.
Houston ruled out fullback Cullen Gillaspia (back) and running back C.J. Prosise (illness). Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (illness) was a limited participant Friday and was listed as questionable.
