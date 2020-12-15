INDIANAPOLIS – Khari Willis smiled Tuesday thinking about the reaction from some long-time friends after he returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It put the final touches on the Indianapolis Colts’ 44-27 victory and marked the safety’s first professional trip to the end zone.
“My best friends were messing with me,” Willis said. “They said I ain’t touched the paint since high school.”
The former Michigan State star earlier confirmed that statement to be true, but it’s no coincidence he snapped the slump.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s pass bounced off running back Jalen Richard’s hands before Willis caught it at full speed with nobody between him and paydirt. It was his second interception of the season and the 15th for the Colts, who have returned a league-high four of those picks for scores.
The Indianapolis defense forced three turnovers on the day that led to 13 points. Cornerback Kenny Moore II also made an incredible one-handed interception in the end zone to protect a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter and forced a fourth-quarter fumble. Both those turnovers led to field goals for the visitors.
The Colts have 22 takeaways overall, the third-best total in the NFL and a result of very specific focus.
“There is always missed opportunities out there that we always show the guys during the course of the week,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “We’re just striving to be the best we can every single week, and it starts with practice. Our guys do a great job on Wednesdays of getting after the football, and we’ll continue to do that. We’ll play how we practice.”
Those takeaways are critical in Indianapolis’ Tampa 2-inspired scheme.
The defense ranks ninth in the NFL in yards allowed, but it’s not really a unit built to dominate. The scheme is designed to limit big plays and make offenses take the long route down the field.
That approach puts a premium on sacks – where the Colts rank in the middle of the pack with 28 – and turnovers.
On Sunday, the latter helped Indianapolis (9-4) break open a game with critical postseason implications.
Five Colts have at least two interceptions this season, and seven defenders have at least one fumble recovery.
“We practice it consistently,” Willis said. “Flus and what he preaches and our coaching staff and even us as players, sometimes you can start the year off practicing something, and as the season weighs on you, you get away from it. But I think we’ve been able to continue to have those turnovers ’cause it’s something we stay on. It’s something we preach, something we stay on, something we execute day in and day out in practice. So what you’re seeing from everybody, I think it’s just a byproduct of what we’ve been doing throughout the week.”
RIGO RETURNS?
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez was back in the building last week for special teams meetings less than two weeks after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his body.
This week, the Colts hope to get Sanchez back on the practice field.
It would be a remarkable story and likely another rallying point for a team chasing a postseason berth. But Indianapolis is determined to approach the situation with all due caution.
“I’ve never had to deal with anything like this in the past,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “I don’t think most of us have had to handle any type of situation like this. Thankfully, he’s recovered pretty well, I think, to this point, and we’re just going to play it day-by-day and not rush anything back and just see how it goes.”
Ryan Allen has averaged 46 yards on six punts the past two weeks in place of Sanchez, who averaged 47.2 yards over the first 11 games.
ROSTER MOVE
Former Indiana University linebacker Chris Covington was signed to the practice squad Tuesday.
Covington appeared in eight games over two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the sixth round in 2018. He has two career tackles on defense and one on special teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.