INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no mistaking the difference Ryan Tannehill has made for the Tennessee Titans.
Since he replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 20, the Titans have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
And Tannehill is leading the charge.
A failed first-round pick over seven seasons in Miami, he’s given Tennessee new life heading into Sunday’s showdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tannehill has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,420 yards with 10 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s also rushed for three more scores, and the Titans (6-5) have won four of his five starts to climb back into the playoff picture.
“I believe they are in the top five in pretty much every category — red zone TDs, passer rating, completion percentage,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “They’re in the top five since he’s taken over. He’s done an outstanding job, and their coaches have done a great job working with him in terms of what he does well. It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”
In Tannehill’s five starts, Tennessee has averaged 384.4 total yards and 237.6 yards through the air. The team is also scoring 29.4 points per game during that stretch and put up 77 total points in victories against the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars the last two times out.
Under Mariota, the Titans averaged 16.3 points per game, 290.5 total yards and 187.7 passing yards during a 2-4 start.
Indianapolis won the first meeting between the teams 19-17 on Sept. 15 and held Tennessee to 243 total yards and 119 passing yards.
The Colts expect a very different challenge in the rematch.
“I believe whenever you have a change at quarterback – a guy that can push the ball down the field, make things happen and create the way that (Tannehill) has done over the last five games — it certainly creates a different offense and a different way to move the ball down the field,” Eberflus said. “Hats off to them. They’ve done a good job with him.”
RECEIVER ROULETTE
Indianapolis hopes its own passing game will get a boost this week with the potential return of some key contributors.
Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was active for last week’s 20-17 loss against the Houston Texans, but his snaps were limited as he worked his way back from an injured calf.
Hilton spent last weekend in the training room receiving treatment and will be monitored throughout the week to see if his role might be able to expand.
“He is going to be limited out there (in Wednesday’s practice),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Hopefully, he can progress during the week, and then we will see what kind of load he can handle on Sunday.”
Indianapolis also hopes rookie Parris Campbell can return to the lineup for the first time since a Nov. 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Campbell also was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, wearing a white glove that appeared to have extra padding on top to protect his injured right hand.
“We’ve got to see what he can do if he has to wear anything on his hand,” Reich said. “If he does have to wear something on his hand, can he catch with it? How much protection does he need? I know they have been tweaking and experimenting with some things. We will just see how that goes and how he can practice.
“I know this, he’ll just have to show us that he can do it out there on the field if he has to wear something on the hand. Especially because he is a younger player, he is going to need to show it. He’s going to need to practice and show it on the field that he is ready to go.”
Veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess already has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. The free agent addition fractured his collarbone in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and continues to heal.
He’s entering his third week of practice as the Colts determine whether he can be activated from injured reserve. That decision must be made by Dec. 4.
“It’s all going fine,” Reich said. “We’ve had no setbacks. There’s been nothing negative. It’s just the reality is — where we’ve got to be and what we need to see this week — he won’t make it (back) on Sunday, but hopefully sooner rather than later.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) and running back Marlon Mack (hand) were the only players to sit out Wednesday’s practice. Mack already has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.
Safety Clayton Geathers (rest), left guard Quenton Nelson (hip) and safety Khari Willis (concussion) were limited participants. Willis is working through the league’s concussion protocol and wore a red non-contact jersey.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) was a full participant after missing the loss against the Texans.
