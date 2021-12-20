INDIANAPOLIS – Add another significant line item to Jonathan Taylor’s growing resume.
The Indianapolis Colts’ star running back led the NFL in fan voting and was one of the first five players named to the Pro Bowl on Monday.
It’s the 22-year-old’s first all-star nod, and he joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams as the early nominees.
The full Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network, and the annual all-star game is scheduled to be played Jan. 31 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Taylor – who has entered the MVP conversation with a breakout season – is the first Colts rusher to be named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.
On Saturday, Taylor closed out a 27-17 victory against the New England Patriots with a 67-yard touchdown run that brought a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium crowd to its feet. The score came with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise’s eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.
“It meant a lot, especially knowing that they were wanting really to lean on me towards the end,” Taylor said after the game. “And that’s how you play the game. You play the game knowing that you never know when that play is gonna come, but we’ll be ready.”
Taylor’s been ready in many of the season’s biggest moments.
In eight games against teams with winning records, he’s rushed for 783 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
In the Colts’ three wins against such opponents, Taylor has 462 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 7.8 yards per carry.
That total includes 29 carries for 170 yards and the back-breaking touchdown against the Patriots (9-5), who came into the game as the AFC’s No. 1 seed and have allowed the fewest points in the NFL.
Taylor picked up crucial blocks from All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and reserve center Danny Pinter on the big run, but he also made a seamless transition as he crossed the line of scrimmage. Making one cut, without altering his speed, the running back broke into the clear at the second level and easily won a foot race to the end zone.
“I think the big part of it, why he’s able to do that is more mental to me,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Which, as far as the vision that he sees, how he’s able to understand, how we’re blocking the scheme. So he’s setting up the blocks very well and he’s anticipating his next move, the cuts, just by the response of the linebackers, and he’s just doing a great job with that.”
Through 14 games, Taylor leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,854), touchdowns (19), rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), 100-yard rushing games (eight) and first-down runs (93).
Only two players have scored more than his 114 points, and both are kickers.
It’s a tour de force performance that already has seen Taylor set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single-season and tie the single-season record for total touchdowns. He’s scored a touchdown in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the fourth-longest in league history.
Taylor needs 192 yards over the final three weeks of the regular season to surpass Edgerrin James’ franchise record of 1,709 rushing yards set 21 years ago.
“There must’ve been about five or six runs that he had (against New England) that were a 4-yard run or a 5-yard run or an 8-yard run that were incredible,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I mean they’re stacking the box, and I’ve got to tell you, it’s a little bit – you just have to get used to this. Hey, this guy, he’s that good. I mean, he’s that good.”
THEY SAID IT
“E.J. has been tremendous. He’s been tremendous. He’s a great football player. I would say this, he’s developed – from when he got here until now, he’s ascended at a high level. Players make plays, and he’s just been in the right spot at the right time fortunately on those recoveries. I talked about it the other day, the one thing that goes unnoticed on that play – yeah, he makes the recovery, but if you can see how controlled he is when he’s getting on the football. How many times have we seen guys go to make a recovery and the ball squirts out of the end zone and we’re all just shaking our heads? Just having that awareness to be able to – maybe as a rookie he may have went at that thing a little too fast, but you can see over time he’s gained a better understanding of the game, and he’s definitely grown here the last few years. So excited about his future, too.” – special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on linebacker E.J. Speed, who has recovered his second blocked punt for a touchdown this season Saturday against the Patriots.
