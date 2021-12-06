INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor has earned a break.
The breakout star of the 2021 NFL season, Taylor is poised to rewrite the Indianapolis Colts record books.
Through 13 games, the 22-year-old running back has tied Lenny Moore for the franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns and needs one more score to tie Moore’s single-season record of 19 total touchdowns.
Taylor’s 1,348 rushing yards already rank sixth in franchise history. Only Hall of Famers are ahead of him on the list – Edgerrin James four times and Eric Dickerson for his remarkable 1988 campaign.
James holds the record with 1,709 yards in 2000, when he was a 22-year-old running back in his second year out of Miami.
Taylor is barely on pace to surpass the record with his average of 103.7 yards per game. He’ll get one more game to top the mark in the NFL’s first 17-game regular season, but he’s on pace to do it in far fewer carries.
While James averaged a whooping 106.8 yards per game in his record-setting season, his 4.4-yard average carry is well behind Taylor’s current 5.6.
In fact, of the top 40 rushing seasons in franchise history, only once has a player averaged even 5 yards per carry. Taylor did it as a rookie last year with 1,169 yards on 232 attempts.
He enters the bye week with nearly a 400-yard lead over Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon for the NFL rushing title, but Taylor’s much more focused on the playoff chase.
After a 1-4 start, the Colts sit at 7-6 – just 1½ games out of the top seed in the AFC but also one-half game out of the final postseason berth.
“It’s not in the back of my mind at all because you can get the rushing title and you can get blown out and not make the playoffs, or you can get the rushing title and you guys can make the playoffs and go on a run and be where you want to be at the end of the year,” Taylor said. “So (the rushing title) is kind of at the back door, but No. 1 is winning games.”
Indianapolis has been doing plenty of that lately, going 6-2 in its last eight contests while averaging 32.9 points.
The team also enters the bye week healthy, with center Ryan Kelly (COVID protocols) the only starter to miss Sunday’s 31-0 victory against the Houston Texans.
All of which is the prelude to a four-game closing stretch that includes three dates with fellow playoff contenders. It starts Dec. 18 against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium, continues Christmas night with a road trip against the Arizona Cardinals and includes a Jan. 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
In a crowded and wide-open AFC race, the Colts still feel as though they control their own destiny. The key is consistency.
Each of Indianapolis’ last three losses have come against teams currently in the playoff field, and each came after the Colts squandered a double-digit lead.
“I think we all know we have an uphill battle,” head coach Frank Reich said. “We have an uphill battle, so there is no time for scoreboard watching for us. We got to take them one at a time, and we’ve got to win every week. It’s kind of a playoff game.
“So I think our guys have been tested, and I think that’s a good thing. We’ve had a really good schedule as far as we’ve played a lot of good playoff teams, and hopefully we’re learning and getting better from each of those contests. We got a few more coming up here, and we got to be on point with all these games.”
THEY SAID IT
“If you want to win the bye week, you want to come back refreshed, right? And primed and ready to go. You don’t want to have to come back from – like so many people go on vacation – this is why we can’t look at this as a vacation. Because what happens when people go on vacation? They need a vacation to recover from their vacation, right? We all know that, and that can’t happen. That can’t happen. We have to get back in the building, and the moment we step foot in this building, we need to be fresh and ready to go.” – Reich on dealing with the bye week.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad Monday and released wide receiver Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.
This is Morgan’s fourth team in 2021 after spending time on the practice squad with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game after being drafted in the fourth round by the Jets in 2020.
