INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor didn’t have 20 carries in a game this season until Nov. 14.
He’s now surpassed that total in four of his last five outings and has 61 carries in the past two games – with a bye week in between.
Suddenly the conversation has shifted from a lack of touches for the 22-year-old running back to a concern he might be overworked.
“I don’t have any concern,” Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’re constantly talking to him, gauging where he’s at. The ebb and flow of the season, I think, takes care of it a little bit. Obviously, we’re going to continue to feed him the ball, but it’s not always going to be like it has been the last couple of weeks.
“There are going to be games where we throw it a little bit more or give it to Nyheim (Hines) a little bit or Deon (Jackson) or whatever the case may be. But at the same time, right now – even when we were running back-by-committee before he was here, we kind of go with the hot hand. It’s hard to argue with the production. Physically, he’s such a specimen. He takes great care of himself. At this point, he’s showing no wear and tear.”
That’s abundantly clear on paper.
In the last five games, Taylor has rushed for 697 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Colts (8-6) are 4-1 in that stretch, with the lone defeat coming when the running back had just 16 carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Taylor’s used to being a workhorse. He carried a heavy load for three seasons at Wisconsin, leaving as the nation’s only major college running back to reach the 6,000-yard mark in just three years.
He noted Indianapolis had played a full college season plus a bowl game (13 games) before the bye week, but he’s shown few signs of any physical toll.
“I’m really pleased with the way my body has responded,” Taylor said. “That’s just the positive note on the type of activities and work that I’ve done in the offseason. It’s paying off, which is tremendous. You always want to have that great response towards the end of the year that lets you know that your routine in the offseason, as well as in season, is working for you at the moment.”
The Colts likely will need another big game from Taylor on Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona (10-4) has the fifth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL and also ranks fifth against the pass. But the Cardinals are 17th against the run, allowing an average of 112.8 yards per game. They rank 27th in the league with an average of 4.6 yards per carry surrendered.
Indianapolis will attack the defense without two starting offensive linemen. Three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly will miss his third straight game while dealing with a family tragedy, and right guard Mark Glowinski is unlikely to play after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Center Danny Pinter and guard Chris Reed likely will be the replacements, with tackle Matt Pryor also possibly in the mix.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I were just talking about this, this morning,” Reich said. “We talked about really making a point to get depth, I mean real depth, at the offensive line. I mean real depth, and I really think that’s what we have. So, yeah, there will be no change in the game plan (because of the absences).”
THEY SAID IT
“I think it’s unlikely. We’re not ruling anybody out, but just the way -- experience and how it’s gone, you don’t expect to get them back. It’s in theory possible but not probable.” – Reich on the possibility of Glowinski, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin or defensive end Kemoko Turay being activated from the COVID list before Saturday’s game.
MORE PRO BOWL NODS
The Colts led the NFL with seven players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. On Thursday, six more players were named as alternates.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin, running back Nyheim Hines, linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Xavier Rhodes and quarterback Carson Wentz could be added to the all-star game if other selected players are unavailable.
INJURY REPORT
Kelly and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) were ruled out for Saturday’s game.
Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) was ruled out for the Cardinals. Arizona also listed running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee) as questionable.
Conner and Moore did not practice throughout the week. Garcia was limited Thursday.
