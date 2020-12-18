INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor did many good things with the football in his hands last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The rookie running back rushed for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and had the Indianapolis Colts’ longest play from scrimmage this season with a 62-yard touchdown run.
But his most impressive play came away from the ball.
With the Colts facing second-and-6 from their own 36-yard line midway through the second quarter, Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson came untouched through the middle of the offensive line on a blitz. Taylor recognized it immediately and stonewalled the blitzer with his initial block before guiding him well outside the pocket. Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers needed only to make a quick side step, then was able to move up a few steps in the pocket before launching a pass to rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 23-yard gain.
On the next snap, Rivers hit veteran T.Y. Hilton in stride for a 41-yard touchdown and a 17-14 lead. The Colts never trailed again in a 44-27 victory.
The 39-year-old quarterback made sure to credit Taylor during this week’s film review.
“He said ‘great pick up,’ and that’s just one of those times where it’s like, ‘I’m just doing my job,’” Taylor said Friday during a video call with local media. “I gotta make sure that – if I don’t get that block, who knows (if) you still get it off. Maybe you don’t. But I just know one thing: It wasn’t going to be on my watch that he doesn’t.”
Taylor’s matured in so many ways over the course of his first professional season. But this was a precocious player from the first open practice of training camp.
His 331 rushing yards over the past three weeks are testament to his improved confidence, vision and patience. His pride in his pass blocking is a reminder of the professionalism with which he entered the league.
“It’s one of the biggest things that you have to have as a running back, that kind of mindset,” Taylor said. “Your No. 1 mindset should be that, ‘Hey, I need to make sure that I keep QB1 up and protected at all times.’ That’s your job. We always talk about in the running back room, there’s a lot of guys who have talent with the football. There’s a lot of guys who are effective with the football. But what can you do without the football?
“So that’s one of the biggest things, especially this season, that I’ve been trying to accelerate and excel at is to make sure that how can I be a playmaker? How can I make plays without the football?”
RIGO RETURNS
Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Friday that punter Rigoberto Sanchez will make his return to the lineup Sunday against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his body.
Sanchez underwent the operation Dec. 1 and missed road wins against the Texans and Raiders. He returned to practice Wednesday and put in a full week of workouts with the team.
It’s a remarkable recovery for a player who should earn Pro Bowl consideration. Through the first 11 weeks, Sanchez averaged a career-high 47.2 yards per punt.
Reich said the quick returns for left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and Sanchez were a team effort. In both cases, the Colts made educated guesses the players could return before the three-week injured reserve window would expire and kept the players on the active roster.
“Obviously, great training staff, working with great doctors and guys who are mature and have a good perspective – the player,” Reich said. “Those three things are all important, and we are very fortunate to have the people that we do. As (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I sat and talked about it, it just seemed to be the most prudent thing to do.”
INJURY REPORT
Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) did not participate in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and Castonzo also were listed as questionable. Alie-Cox was a limited participant, and Castonzo practiced in full.
Five Texans were listed as questionable.
Cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (knee) and cornerback John Reid (neck) were limited participants Friday. Running backs Duke Johnson (neck) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) did not practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.