INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday running back Jonathan Taylor will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season after again injuring his right ankle.
Taylor suffered the most recent injury on the opening drive of Saturday’s 39-36 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings during a 13-yard gain on a screen pass.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday told the media Sunday he was initially informed Taylor would return to the game, but the 23-year-old running back didn’t take another snap as Indianapolis built – and squandered – a 33-0 lead.
Taylor's loss is the latest blow during a spiraling season that has seen the Colts lose their last four games and seven of their last eight overall.
Saturday is 1-4 since taking over for fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7, and each loss has grown increasingly more frustrating.
The historic defeat in Minnesota – the largest collapse in NFL history – bookended a bye week Indianapolis entered after surrendering 33 points in the fourth quarter of a 54-19 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.
The current slump also includes a sluggish 24-17 prime-time loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 17-16 loss in the final minutes against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Colts (4-9-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 26. It will be the fourth consecutive stand-alone contest for the team and its second appearance on “Monday Night Football” in four weeks.
This time, Indianapolis will do it without Taylor.
After setting franchise records with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, 2022 has been a series of challenges for the All-Pro running back.
Taylor missed three games earlier this year with a similar right ankle injury.
He averaged a career-low 4.5 yards per carry and had 861 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 11 games. Each of those numbers represent the lowest totals of his three-year career by a significant margin.
Deon Jackson and Zack Moss figure to get the bulk of the work out of the backfield in Taylor's absence.
Jackson had 13 carries for 55 yards against the Vikings and has 57 carries for 191 yards and one touchdown this season. He’s also caught 21 passes for 125 yards and an additional score.
Moss – acquired from the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline along with a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for popular running back Nyheim Hines – had 24 carries for 81 yards against Minnesota. He has 31 carries for 112 yards in five games for Indianapolis and 256 carries for 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns in his three-year career.
Saturday was non-committal about any potential line-up changes when he spoke with the media Sunday.
“I’ve watched this tape (against the Vikings) a number of times, but I haven’t gotten into any of that,” he said. “I’ll do it the same as I do every week. I’ll sit down (Sunday night) and with the staff (Monday) morning and go through everything, but we’ll ultimately make the decision that I feel is best and we feel is best as a staff to give us the best chance to win. I haven’t really given any consideration to (changes at) any position, honestly.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s been pretty good. Throughout the offense, of course, we’ve been kind of understaffed, but we’ve been doing a really good job. Everybody’s taken ownership and kind of creating a new opportunity for each other to find a new lane to take care of. With (assistant offensive line coach) Kevin (Mawae), he’s been doing a good job with us. We’ve been helping each other, really. Pass game, catching him up on everything – and in the run game, he’s definitely been putting his two cents in and helping us as well in practice, in the meeting rooms and everything like that. So it’s been pretty good.” – tight end Jelani Woods on the transition with former tight ends coach Klayton Adams leaving for Stanford and Mawae assuming many of those duties last week.
ROSTER MOVES
Running back Jordan Wilkins was called up from the practice squad Tuesday to fill Taylor's 53-man roster spot.
Indianapolis also released defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off the New England Patriots' practice squad.
Odenigbo had 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in 13 games this season.
McGrone was a fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2021 but has yet to see regular-season action in the NFL.
The team also signed tight end Dominique Dafney and running back Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad.
On Monday, the Colts released defensive tackle Curtis Brooks from the practice squad.
Brooks was a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati last spring but has not been on the active roster for a regular-season game.