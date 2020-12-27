As the Indianapolis Colts built a 17-point lead Sunday with a pair of backup offensive tackles starting, rookie Jonathan Taylor looked like his All-American self.
The 5-foot-10, 228-pound running back was consistently moving the pile, running over defenders and finding the end zone. He scored on runs of 6 and 1 yard as the Colts (10-5) built a 24-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
Then he disappeared from the game plan.
Taylor had just five second-half carries – finishing with 74 yards and the two scores on 18 attempts overall – as the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) rallied for a 28-24 victory.
The rookie’s lack of touches with his team trying to protect a lead on the road dominated much of Colts head coach Frank Reich’s postgame media availability. And Reich was consistent in his answers.
There were some defensive looks that dictated a check to passing plays, he said, and other game situations factored into the decision making.
He also said lack of execution through the air was a factor in a kind of vicious circle.
“They were forcing our hand, and normally what our mode is, hey, if you're going to force our hand and run some pressures or play certain personnel groups on defense to take away some runs, then we're going to hurt you in the pass game,” Reich said. “We're going to hurt you in the pass game, and we just weren't able to do that. When they forced our hand into the pass game, all's it takes is to hit it one, two, three times to get them out of some of that stuff, and we just weren't able to get that done.”
The result was an offense stuck in neutral.
While the Steelers were rallying to take the lead, Indianapolis gained just 28 yards and one first down on three consecutive punts. On the first possession after Pittsburgh moved in front, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers gambled with a first-down deep ball from his own 47-yard line.
The pass to rookie Michael Pittman Jr. was badly overthrown and intercepted by Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton. That was just the third play of a drive with 6:12 remaining in the game.
Unlike some other second-half possessions, Indianapolis wasn’t backed up in its own territory, and there should not have been a tremendous sense of urgency. The Colts had two timeouts remaining and theoretically all the incentive to see if they could get Taylor back on track.
But center Ryan Kelly said it’s less about second-guessing play calls and more about execution in the moment.
“Obviously, we’d like to run the ball more in the second half,” he said. “The game kind of dictates on what the play call is, and no matter what comes down the pipe, we’ve gotta execute. And I think that we’ll watch the tape, we’ll figure out what we’ve gotta get better at and be ready for Jacksonville.”
The Colts need to avenge a Week 1 loss to the division-rival Jaguars (1-14) and get some help elsewhere to sneak back into the playoffs in the season’s final week. There’s a very real possibility the team could finish with 11 wins – tying its most since the Super Bowl season of 2009 – and still be on the outside of the postseason looking in.
Whether execution or decision making is most to blame, this was a missed opportunity Indianapolis could ill afford.
“This will sting for a little while,” Kelly said, “and we’ll have to come back and get a redemption game against Jacksonville.”
TURNOVER DEFICIT
Indianapolis did not turn the ball over during the three-game winning streak that was snapped Sunday. But a Steelers defense that came in as the second-best unit in the league at taking the ball away scored two big wins in that category.
Rivers’ interception ended what could have been a promising fourth-quarter drive. He also was stripped by outside linebacker T.J. Watt during a play-action pass in the first half. The resulting fumble and return set up the home team’s only score before intermission.
On the other side, a Colts defense that had seven takeaways during the win streak failed to get one Sunday.
“We didn’t have any, and I think there were a couple left out there that we definitely could have taken advantage of that would’ve been an impact to the game in that second half,” cornerback T.J. Carrie said. “And so I don’t think we came out with any this game, which is something that we’ve been able to do pretty effectively throughout the course of the season. And I think that was one of the biggest difference makers as well.”
INJURY REPORT
Safety Khari Willis – who had a first-half sack and helped break up a pass in the end zone during a third-quarter goal-line stand – left the game in the second half with a concussion. Left tackle Will Holden – himself filling in for injured starter Anthony Castonzo – also left in the second half with an ankle injury.
Reich also said Pittman was being evaluated for an undisclosed injury after the game.
