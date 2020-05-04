INDIANAPOLIS – The 2020 season got a little more important for Malik Hooker on Monday.
The Indianapolis Colts declined to exercise the fifth-year option in the safety’s rookie contract, opening the possibility of the former Ohio State star becoming a free agent in 2021.
Chris Ballard’s first draft pick as general manager, Hooker was selected with the 15th overall choice in 2017. He’s shown flashes of his freakish athleticism and vast potential but has yet to put it all together for a full season.
A knee injury cut short his rookie campaign after seven games, and various ailments have cost him a total of five games over the past two seasons.
He has seven interceptions in 34 career games, including a one-handed pick of new teammate Philip Rivers in the season opener last year against the Los Angeles Chargers.
An improved defensive front led by all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner could lead to more play-making opportunities for Hooker this season. And Colts head coach Frank Reich praised the rangy defender on a conference call with local media before the decision to decline the option became public.
“Last year, I really felt like Malik had a really good year,” Reich said. “You could really feel his presence. Physically, I felt Malik’s presence on the field. Malik is not the most outgoing, bubbly personality.
“He’s got a lot of juice and intensity in him, and I think you really saw that come out last year when he was healthy, when he started playing real physical and making plays on the ball. So really excited and expecting big things from him this year.”
Hooker had two interceptions in 13 games last season and recovered one fumble. He also set a career high with 51 tackles but was plagued by communication issues that resulted in some big passing plays for opponents.
Despite declining the option, Indianapolis can negotiate a long-term contract with Hooker any time before next March when he would become an unrestricted free agent.
Picking up the fifth-year option would have put the safety under contract for $6.7 million in 2021.
PRAISE FOR PITTMAN
During the excellent “With the Next Pick” web series produced by the Colts’ in-house video team, head coach Frank Reich noted he became infatuated with Southern Cal wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. early in the draft process.
Reich’s love for the second-round pick was so great, in fact, he told other members of the team’s brain trust he was working to fight against his own inherent bias.
On Monday, Reich shared some of the rationale behind his support for the 6-foot-4, 223-pound wideout who caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season at USC.
“A lot of times big guys win with size and strength, but I saw he is a good technician,” Reich said. “I saw him running routes in college and winning on routes that we run in our offense, so it was easy to translate. Short to intermediate routes that we like to throw to that type of receiver – big, strong receiver that we haven’t been able to do as much of, but that we’ve done in our past.
“We just haven’t had the right body type for that. So a lot of those showed up on tape but also the plays down the field. We all know one of the goals for us is to get our yards per attempt up higher where it needs to be. That takes everybody, and I think he can help add to that as well.”
BOOST FROM BURTON?
Indianapolis didn’t address the tight end position in the draft, opting instead to rely on free agent addition Trey Burton as Eric Ebron’s replacement.
Burton has a history with Reich. The two were together for three seasons when Reich was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, culminating with a Super Bowl championship following the 2017 season.
After a breakout season with the Chicago Bears in 2018, injuries plagued Burton’s 2019 season and he was released in March. Once Burton hit the open market, Reich felt like the fit was too good for the Colts to ignore.
“I’m incredibly excited about Trey,” Reich said. “Obviously, I was with Trey in Philadelphia. Trey is a big-time playmaking tight end. This guy is an incredible route runner, really smart and instinctive player. I think he fits a big need in our offense. You know that spot in our offense gets a lot of attention, and I think he can step into that role that Ebron was in.
“He’ll play it different than Ebron would play it. It’ll look different. We’ll scheme different things up for Trey than we did for Ebron – some of them will be different. But that role gets highlighted schematically in certain ways and I expect Trey, assuming he’s going to stay heathy, will have a very productive year.”
