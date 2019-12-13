INDIANAPOLIS – Malik Hooker practiced against Michael Thomas nearly every day when the pair were stars at Ohio State.
And the Indianapolis Colts safety has some direct advice for his teammates in the defensive secondary as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints wide receiver on Monday night.
“Earn your check,” Hooker said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Mike’s a great player. Y’all see it every week, week in and week out.”
Thomas is putting together a season never before seen in the NFL.
Through 13 games, the 26-year-old has caught 121 of his 147 targets (82 percent) for a league-leading 1,424 yards. He’s on pace for 148 catches this season, a number that would break Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s single-season record by five.
Hooker still talks with Thomas on a regular basis, though he said they understandably haven’t been able to catch up yet this week.
On any day other than Monday, the Indianapolis defender is one of Thomas’ biggest fans.
“I’ll be happy for him after (he sets the record), but my job is not to let him get that,” Hooker said. “At the end of the day, it’s bigger than football. That’s my guy.”
It’s been a challenging season for the Colts’ defensive secondary.
The two tests most similar to Thomas they’ve seen this season are Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins (twice) and Atlanta’s Julio Jones. Any discussion of the league’s best receivers is likely to include all three of those players.
Hopkins had 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns in his two combined games against the Colts this season, and Jones caught eight passes for 128 yards and one score on Sept. 22.
Still, Indianapolis was able to win two of those three games.
The Colts were less fortunate last week against an aggressive Tampa Bay passing attack. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw three interceptions, but he also completed 33 of 45 passes for 456 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-35 victory.
Top target Chris Godwin caught seven of those passes for 91 yards, even after fellow star receiver Mike Evans left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.
With Drew Brees feeding the ball to Thomas, the Saints are capable of similar (or greater) damage Monday night.
“I just think they do a good job of isolating (Thomas) and moving him around,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “You say, ‘You should be able to do this to that player and take away that player.’ That’s what you’d like to do, but again when you move people around a lot of times that’s harder to do because they are putting him on the move and those types of things. They do a great job with their scheme, and that’s why they’re able to get him the football like they do.”
Hooker said the defensive backs look forward to challenges like Monday night because it shows them who they are and where they have to improve.
He admits players like Thomas rarely are shut down. The goal is to contain the explosions and keep the game manageable.
“You keep those guys under control in games like this, and most of the time you win,” Hooker said. “So I feel like that’s important, just keeping him under control, trying not to give up the big plays that he he’s had before.”
NOT CLOSE ENOUGH
During the three-game losing streak that has all but snuffed out its playoff chances, Indianapolis has entered the fourth quarter with the lead twice. The third game was tied.
But the Colts have been shut out in the final period of all three games.
Of Indianapolis’ seven losses this season, six have come by seven points or less. That’s a stat that only adds to the frustration of a season with squandered potential.
“I think the most frustrating thing about this league is the fact that these games are so close,” wide receiver Marcus Johnson said. “You’re right there in it, and literally the last minutes of the game are the difference in everything. It doesn’t matter how you start. We gotta find a way to finish better, and we will.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) did not participate in Thursday’s practice, increasing the likelihood he will miss a second consecutive game Monday night in New Orleans.
Cornerback Pierre Desir (groin) and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) were limited participants for the second straight day.
Offensive lineman LeRaven Clark also did not practice, but his absence was not injury related.
