INDIANAPOLIS – Jared Veldheer will have plenty of apologies to issue.
A volunteer offensive line coach at East Grand Rapids High School for much of last fall, Veldheer is going to miss the Pioneers’ delayed state quarterfinal matchup against Muskegon on Saturday.
But there’s a good chance his players will understand.
The twice-retired left tackle has a scheduling conflict. He’ll likely start for the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.
“It’s still a pretty cool, surreal experience,” Veldheer said Tuesday. “Even when you kind of stay ready and have that kind of plan kind of set, all that is is just a chance that maybe there’ll be an opportunity. And there is an opportunity. And that’s pretty awesome. And that’s special to me.
“Especially being away from the game for the majority of the season, I really appreciate all the things that I love about football and being back from a player’s perspective.”
It took a perfect storm of events to coax the 33-year-old out of retirement for the second time.
With Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo on his way to season-ending ankle surgery, offensive line coach Chris Strausser had a creative solution. He’d worked with Veldheer during his time as the Denver Broncos’ assistant offensive line coach and new the veteran would keep himself in good enough shape to play at a moment’s notice.
When Strausser called with an offer to join Indianapolis, it wasn’t a hard sell. Veldheer is a fan of the coach and had heard nothing but good things about the organization. The fact the team was close to his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and had a chance to make the playoffs was a nifty bonus.
So after retiring following the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Veldheer is back again.
“I’ve decided to just like eliminate that word (retirement) from my vocabulary at this point in time,” he said with a laugh.
The length of his most recent comeback remains in question, but Veldheer is focused on nothing past Saturday’s playoff game.
The 6-foot-8, 321-pounder arrived in Indianapolis on Dec. 26 but couldn’t step foot in the team facility until Thursday because of coronavirus precautions. He had just two days of practicing before starting and protecting quarterback Philip Rivers’ blindside Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rivers wasn’t sacked, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record with 253 rushing yards in Indianapolis’ 28-14 victory. Not a bad debut.
“It was solid,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Veldheer’s performance. “Because of the short week, honestly, I did watch the (Jaguars) tape, but I didn’t grade it in the detail that I would on a normal week. But (I) certainly had my eyes on him for that (starting left tackle) decision this week. But I thought he had a real solid performance.”
A pre-med student at Hillsdale College, Veldheer said he rewound back to his college days and crammed for finals in preparation for last week’s start.
He considers all the work a success because there was never a moment in the huddle when he had to pause and reflect on his assignment after hearing a play call. And he felt “surprisingly good” in the fourth quarter on the field and Monday after the game.
That’s no accident. Veldheer’s workout routine even in retirement included hikes with a heavy backpack, mobility work to improve flexibility in his hips and ankles and, of course, strength training.
Though he would have been staying in shape anyway, the goal was to take advantage of any opportunity that might present itself.
Now he hopes to check off the biggest box left empty on his 11-season playing career – the Super Bowl.
“I’ve been close but never there,” Veldheer said. “I’ve made it to a couple conference championship games but never past that point. And when you’re sitting at home and you’re watching football week after week, you start to really get itchy to finally get to the Super Bowl and get a ring. And I think that’s some of what kind of drove the subconscious to stay in shape and stay ready.”
HALL OF FAME FINALISTS
Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Reggie Wayne were named Tuesday among the 15 modern-era finalists for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Former Indianapolis running back Edgerrin James will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August after being elected as part of the Class of 2020. And Manning is a lock to join him as part of the Class of 2021.
Wayne is a finalist for the second straight year.
INJURY REPORT
Tuesday’s practice was a walk-through, so each player’s status is an estimation of his participation in a full practice.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), offensive tackle Will Holden (ankle), Rivers (toe) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) were listed as did not participate. Cornerback T.J. Carrie (ankle/shoulder) and Taylor (shoulder) were limited.
Safety Khari Willis (concussion) returned to full participation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.