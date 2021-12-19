INDIANAPOLIS – The Lucas Oil Stadium crowd was primed to explode Saturday night, and the Indianapolis Colts’ special teams gave them reason to early.
After a dropped third-down pass forced the New England Patriots to punt on their second offensive possession, linebacker Matthew Adams blocked the kick and it was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by linebacker E.J. Speed.
It was the second touchdown off a blocked punt recovery this year for Speed, who said he last scored multiple times in the same season as a quarterback and wide receiver in high school.
It also gave the Colts a 14-0 lead with 14 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. The advantage ballooned to 20-0 in the third period en route to a 27-17 victory.
“It just seems like it’s such a big momentum shift, like a burst of energy, and especially when it ends up a touchdown,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ve had two of those where, man, it’s just seven points just like that where you’re anticipating a 40-yard net punt and then you’re going to have to drive the ball the whole way down the field, and now all of a sudden, BAM! It’s 14-0. So, really, a lot of emotional good energy.”
The Colts also blocked a punt on the way to a 17-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 14. Speed also recovered that punt in the end zone after it was blocked by linebacker Zaire Franklin.
Both blocks were predicted during the week by special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone after film study. The details he shares with players during the practice week have led to several game-changing plays this year.
“It’s intense,” Speed said of playing for the high-energy coordinator. “You’ve got a lot of responsibility to it. You’ve got to stay focused playing for him because that’s what he demands. The way he sets it up and the way he coaches and the things he preaches, you always want to do that for him and for the team. It’s actually great. I love playing for him.”
On a team that makes “bringing the juice” a priority, Ventrone is among the most energetic guys.
Reich calls him a human battery, and the show evidently never goes off the air.
Ventrone is not shy about making his opinion known if things aren’t going right during practice, and he’s just as quick to praise his charges when things go well on the field.
It’s helped to create a fierce loyalty among the players, and it’s helping to drive Ventrone’s name higher in coaching circles.
“You should have seen him, we had a walk-through in the hotel garage Saturday at around noon,” Reich said. “And after the special teams walk-through -- we always bring it up at the end -- he went bananas. He just went ballistic. He doesn’t do that that often like that, but this game meant a lot to him. Obviously, he’s got some roots and some connections (in New England).
“So, Bubba’s a great coach, but it’s not just the juice. What makes Bubba a great coach is he knows the game. He knows how to coach the detail. He knows how to help the players with their matchups, help them understand how to win their matchups. He knows how to develop the right schemes and how to attack, how to keep our scheme simple and sound and then how to attack their schemes. I just think he gets the most that he can out of players.”
THEY SAID IT
“Well, that’s something we always love to hear is whenever they have that much confidence in us to run the ball, and JT (Jonathan Taylor) just makes things so much easier for us as an offensive line. It’s fun to block for a guy like that. If you can run the ball during the game, you can really control the tempo of how everything else goes on the offense.” – right tackle Braden Smith on playing in front of star running back Taylor.
INJURY REPORT
Reich confirmed Sunday that safety Andrew Sendejo is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after an ugly collision with Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry late in Saturday’s game.
The Colts also expect to have news soon on wide receiver Parris Campbell (foot), who could return from injured reserve before the end of the regular season.
“No specific update,” Reich said. “He’s continuing to make good progress. We just talked about him this morning again. I would anticipate here before too long, I’ll have something more concrete for you guys just to give you an idea where he’s at. But he is making good progress.”
