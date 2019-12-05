INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Vinatieri did not sound like a man certain of anything Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
As he talked with the media, the Indianapolis Colts kicker was awaiting an update with team doctors. Season-long pain in his left knee flared up during pregame warmups Sunday and again at Wednesday’s practice.
The 46-year-old underwent an MRI on Wednesday, and the scheduled update was intended to clarify the next steps in his rehab.
Vinatieri made it clear he wants to play this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team has taken out an insurance policy.
Former San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers kicker Chase McLaughlin was claimed off waivers Wednesday and stands ready to go if needed.
He’s 13-of-17 on field goal attempts and 15-for-15 on extra points in seven games. And the emergency role is nothing new to the undrafted rookie who has performed it twice before this season.
“I wouldn’t say it’s weird by any means,” McLaughlin said. “It’s part of the job. You know that this is possible. It’s part of the job, and it could happen. So (it’s) just kind of coming in and making each kick when you get the opportunity and moving on to the next one.”
It’s been a roller coaster season for Vinatieri, who has missed eight field goals and six extra points.
During a 1-for-4 performance in Sunday’s 31-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Vinatieri missed a 55-yard attempt wide right and had a 53-yarder and 46-yarder blocked. The latter was returned for the game-winning touchdown with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.
That’s not how the NFL’s all-time leading scorer wants his time with the Colts to end. But, until he has more medical information, he can’t rule out any possibility – including a trip to season-ending injured reserve.
“I haven’t got that far yet, to be honest with you,” Vinatieri said. “I’m just gonna see what the docs say and see what we’re doing and treat the heck out of it every single day and see what we can come up with.”
The knee trouble began during training camp, and Vinatieri was shut down for a few weeks to let the joint rest.
He’s dealt with pain in the knee to some degree throughout the season but downplayed any significance and again noted every player is dealing with some type of discomfort this late in the season.
Vinatieri has repeatedly debunked rumors he was considering retirement earlier this season, but there’s no doubt his struggles have taken both a physical and mental toll.
He’s lacked the consistency that has marked his 24-year career this season, and large media throngs commonly have formed around his locker to grill him about his most recent miss.
But Vinatieri made it clear his preference is not to shut things down for the season – and possibly his career.
“I’m hoping (to play Sunday), hoping that I feel well enough to go,” Vinatieri said. “But, again, we will be able to talk to the docs (Thursday) and see what it is and what’s going on.”
INJURY REPORT
Safety Malik Hooker (foot) and Vinatieri were added to the did not participate list Thursday after being limited in Wednesday’s practice.
Hooker’s ballhawking skills will be in high demand Sunday against a high-powered Tampa Bay offense that will take plenty of shots under head coach Bruce Arians.
The likely absence of cornerback Kenny Moore II, who sat out practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury and has been wearing a boot on his left foot this week, only accentuates Hooker’s status.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) also did not practice Thursday and is unlikely to play against the Bucs.
There was some good news on the report as rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) was a full participant for the second straight day, and running back Marlon Mack (hand) returned to full practice for the first time in two weeks.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) also was a full participant. Rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) was limited.
