INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Vinatieri went home and started a fire Sunday night.
The heat of a mid-September evening didn’t bother him. He just wanted to watch the flames and take a few moments for introspection.
His wife, Valeri, eventually sat down beside him, but no words were exchanged. Nothing needed to be said.
In the midst of the worst stretch of his 24-year NFL career, the Indianapolis Colts placekicker has had plenty of time for self-reflection.
Vinatieri has found no miracle cure for the yips that suddenly have afflicted him. He just knows it’s time to start putting the football through the uprights again.
“I am my own biggest critic,” Vinatieri said Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “So if things don’t go right, I expect them to go right. I expect to fix them right away.
“So, hey, if you play long enough you guys expect things, and I expect things, and we all expect things. Expectations, you have to work to get that, you know? I feel like this offseason and stuff I have continued to put the time in to do (the job). Now it’s just about doing it right.”
Vinatieri put to rest a few rumors early in his first extended conversation with the media after missing a pair of extra points in Sunday’s 19-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans.
He has not seriously considered retirement. He does not believe there’s any physical issue behind his struggles. And he’s not planning a major overhaul to his mechanics.
Retirement speculation caught fire Sunday night. Vinatieri left Nissan Stadium without speaking with the media.
On his way to the bus, the kicker told a pair of beat writers they would hear from him Monday. Reminded that generally is a day off from media obligations for players, Vinatieri reiterated he’d talk Monday.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio later reported through an anonymous source that Vinatieri was leaning toward stepping away while the Colts were attempting to convince him to stay.
Both Vinatieri and Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich confirmed there was a conversation between them Monday, but neither revealed details of the talk.
But Vinatieri was adamant Tuesday retirement is not on his mind.
“Let’s not read into stuff, first and foremost,” he said. “Ultimately, I’ll apologize I didn’t talk to you there at the time. I just needed a little extra time. But, for me, saying, ‘I’ll see you guys tomorrow’ meant I want some time to clear my mind, and I’ll be happy to talk to you guys.
“So, all the nasty, crazy, little funny rumors that we like to spread had nothing to do with any of that stuff. I just needed a little extra time.”
Vinatieri admitted there is at least a small mental element to his struggles, and he’ll work this week to overcome “the demons.”
Through the first two games, he’s 1-for-3 on field goal attempts and 2-for-5 on extra points.
It’s the kind of stretch few kickers would survive.
But no kicker has the pedigree of the 46-year-old NFL all-time scoring leader.
“I just haven’t been hitting the ball as good as I should be,” Vinatieri said. “Nothing is going to change this week as far as preparation and all that stuff. I’ve kicked a lot of balls over a lot of years, and I’m not reinventing the wheel.
“I’m going to go out there and just try to do it a little bit cleaner. I’ve been watching film, checking stuff out and seeing if there are little tweaks that I can do to make a difference, and we’ll go from there.”
LINEBACKER WATCH
With all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard in the concussion protocol, the Colts could be in need of a replacement in Sunday’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Rookie Bobby Okereke likely would get the start in Leonard’s place. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus likes what he’s seen from the young defender thus far.
“Bobby has been progressing along like the rest of the rookies,” he said. “They’re all working day by day to get better, and I can see that in Bobby. He’s maturing as we go. He’s a mature competitor to start, and that’s why we brought him in.
“He’s continued to improve on his day-to-day operation, and then he’s making plays in practice. If you’re making plays in practice, you’re going to make them in the game, and that’s what he’s doing.”
DUE DILIGENCE
While Indianapolis continues to support Vinatieri, the team is looking at contingency plans if the veteran’s performance does not improve.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday the Colts worked out six kickers: Elliott Fry, Cole Hedlund, Greg Joseph, Younghoe Koo, Chase McLaughlin and Cody Parkey.
Hedlund and Parkey have previous experience in Indianapolis. Hedlund was with the team throughout the preseason this year, and Parkey spent the 2014 preseason with the Colts before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Parkey also has kicked for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.
Fry was part of the Bears’ kicker competition this spring, Joseph was the Browns’ kicker for 14 games last season, Koo kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and McLaughlin spent the offseason with the Buffalo Bills and the first week of the regular season on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.
