INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Vinatieri’s missed extra point wasn’t the decisive factor in the Indianapolis Colts’ 16-12 loss Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
But it was once again a hot postgame topic.
Vinatieri’s sixth missed point-after try of the season kept Indianapolis’ lead at just two points with 11:30 remaining in the contest. The Dolphins quickly drove for a field goal to regain the lead and pushed the advantage to four points after backup quarterback Brian Hoyer’s third interception gave the visitors the ball at Indy’s 35-yard line.
That meant the Colts needed a touchdown to win instead of a field goal to force overtime as they reached Miami’s 16-yard line in the final minute.
The game ended when Hoyer completed an 8-yard pass to tight end Eric Ebron on fourth-and-10.
Missed kicks by Vinatieri have heavily factored into three of Indianapolis’ four losses this season, and head coach Frank Reich was asked if the veteran kicker’s roster spot is secure for the remaining seven games of the season.
“Everybody gets measured,” Reich said. “Everyone’s held accountable. From top to bottom, that’s always the case. Nothing meant to read into that. That’s just the reality of this business. There’s been no discussions about that between (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I. That’s just the business.”
Reich later said Vinatieri’s track record over 24 seasons of what’s likely to be a Hall of Fame career has factored into the longer leash he’s received this season. He also reiterated his respect for the kicker.
“I believe this guy to be mentally one of the toughest guys to ever play, to do what he’s done in his career,” Reich said.
Vinatieri brushed off a question about his health and called talk of him considering retirement earlier this year “a nasty rumor.”
He also said the misses – he’s failed to convert 11 kicks overall through the first nine games – are not a matter of lacking confidence.
“It’s fine. It’s there,” Vinatieri said. “It’s not a matter of that. It’s just a matter of executing.”
Reich was asked if Vinatieri’s continued struggles present a double-standard in a locker room built on accountability.
He said he’s sensed no lack of confidence from Vinatieri’s teammates but did admit the kicker is falling short of the standard.
“There is an expectation there, whatever percent it is to make an extra point, 97 percent or 96 point something percent, and so we need to make those,” Reich said.
QB DECISION
Reich admitted Hoyer’s preparation this week was affected by the team’s attempt to gauge the availability of starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
After strong showings on Wednesday and Thursday, Brissett didn’t progress enough in Friday’s practice for Reich to feel comfortable with starting him with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
Hoyer found out he’d get the job Saturday morning but said lack of preparation was not a defining factor in his performance that included three interceptions.
“I don’t want to make any excuses,” Hoyer said.
Reich estimated Brissett was around 80 percent but said the team had to do what was in the best interests of the 26-year-old.
“It just wasn’t the right move,” Reich said. “We put a lot of thought into that. We’ve gotta protect the players first of all, and we know how Jacoby plays. But really it was about protecting him and doing what was best for our team.
“Could he play effectively at 80 percent? I know he could play cause he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve known. So I don’t have any doubt whether he would’ve played. He would’ve played if we would’ve let him, but (we) just didn’t think that was the best thing for him or for the team.”
Another week of speculation about the starting quarterback is likely in the offing. The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.
“I was optimistic (Brissett could play) this past week, so I would be optimistic next week,” Reich said. “But (we’ve) still gotta do the right thing, and we’ll just take it day by day as he progresses.”
FREENEY HONORED
Defensive end Dwight Freeney was inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.
Freeney recorded 107.5 sacks, made 113 tackles for loss and forced 43 fumbles in 11 seasons with Indianapolis from 2002-12.
After linebacker Darius Leonard sacked Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter, he celebrated with Freeney’s signature one-hand salute.
“I grew up watching him and Robert Mathis,” Leonard said. “So I definitely had to give him props, especially with him in the building.”
