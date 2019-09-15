NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Less than a month after Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement, the Indianapolis Colts have reached a crossroads with another franchise icon.
Adam Vinatieri, the 46-year-old future Hall of Famer, no longer can be relied upon to make a kick.
During a wild 19-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, Vinatieri missed a pair of extra points that made Indianapolis’ job significantly more difficult.
They were the second and third missed point-after tries for the veteran kicker in the first two games this season, and he also missed a pair of field goals in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In all, Vinatieri has missed eight kicks in his last five games dating back to last season. Seven of them have come from 46 yards or closer.
He declined to speak with reporters after the game, making a cryptic reference to being heard from Monday despite the fact the Colts have no player availability planned.
Owner Jim Irsay met the media outside Indianapolis’ locker room and shared his conflicted feelings.
“It’s a concern, but we’ll talk,” Irsay said. “We try to take emotion out of big decisions. You try to make them as much as you can from a really intelligent point of view.”
Irsay said he told general manager Chris Ballard to watch the film, let things settle and move forward with a clear head Monday.
Vinatieri, in his 24th season, is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer and holds several Colts franchise records. But his misses were the difference in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers last week, and they nearly pushed Indianapolis to an 0-2 start Sunday.
Colts head coach Frank Reich remains supportive of the veteran leader.
“I have zero concern,” he said. “He hit the upright on the (second) one. You guys probably saw the first one. It was not a good operation. The snap and hold was not clean. The ball barely got on the ground. It was not clean. So it is what it is. Zero concern.”
Irsay might see things differently.
It’s never easy changing kickers in mid-season. Indianapolis would have to bring in a number of players to try out early in the week, then hope the new guy is an upgrade.
But it might be even harder not to make a change.
The NFL is a bottom-line business. Peyton Manning, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, Jeff Saturday and Dallas Clark are among many legendary Colts who were either released or allowed to sign with other teams to finish out their careers.
It remains to be seen if Vinatieri soon will join the list.
“Of course, it’s a concern. I can’t lie to you guys,” Irsay said. “This league, it’s professional football. We all have to produce. The expectation is to win when you’re professional.”
GOOD TO THE LAST STOP
The Colts’ defensive improvement was most evident in one major statistic.
Tennessee was just 1-for-10 on third down Sunday. Fittingly, the game essentially ended when Indianapolis stopped the Titans on their lone fourth-down try.
“It was something we talked about before we broke the (pregame) huddle,” defensive tackle Denico Autry said. “We wanted to get off the field with three-and-outs so we could get the ball back to the offense. That’s what we tried to do.”
Autry had a monster game, recording two sacks and four tackles. He now has 10 sacks against AFC South rivals since joining the Colts as a free agent in 2018.
“There ain’t nothing like that ‘W,’” Autry said. “It feels good. I’m glad we got out of here with a good one. Now we have to keep it rolling.”
Indianapolis hosts the Atlanta Falcons next week.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Pierre Desir left the game with a knee injury and did not return. There was no update on his status, and he will be re-evaluated when the Colts return home Monday.
Quincy Wilson’s role grew in Desir’s absence, and he was credited with the pass defense on the Titans’ fourth-down incompletion at the end of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.