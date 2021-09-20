INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both ankles during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Colts head coach added it’s too soon to make a determination on Wentz’s status for this week’s critical AFC South showdown at the Tennessee Titans.
“We’ll have to see as we go here,” Reich said. “I obviously read all the reports. Here in a few minutes after this call, I have a medical meeting with (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and the doctors, and we’ll talk through it together as a staff. I’ll be able to hear more detail. I’ve been with the players most of the morning. So (we’ll) get more details from the docs, and we’ll map out a plan for this week.”
Wentz rolled his right ankle on a hit by Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald while trying to pass on third down in the fourth quarter Sunday. That injury knocked the quarterback out for the final 7:31 of the game, but he played through a left ankle injury suffered at an unspecified point earlier in the afternoon.
In his second start for Indianapolis after arriving in a March trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz finished 20-of-31 for 247 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 37 yards and absorbed three sacks.
The gutsy performance further endeared the quarterback to his new teammates.
“I think he’s proven that to us very quickly, that he’s a tough, competitive guy,” tight end Jack Doyle said. “Being a leader and saying a lot of things and leading in that way (is fine), but when you’ve got a guy out there that plays the way he plays, with the toughness and the drive and just willing to do anything for the team to be successful, for the team to win, it’s easy to rally around a guy like that. And that’s exactly who Carson is.”
If Wentz is unable to go against the Titans (1-1), Jacob Eason will make his first NFL start.
The second-year quarterback was 2-of-5 for 25 yards with an interception in relief of Wentz on Sunday. That followed an inconsistent performance during the preseason when he won a competition for the backup role against rookie Sam Ehlinger.
Ehlinger (knee) is currently on injured reserve, and practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley is the only other passer under contract.
“If Jacob has to play, then Jacob will be ready,” Reich said. “I think Jacob’s been doing a really good job. He’s been really dialed in. Scott Milanovich, our quarterback coach, has really spent a lot of time with Jacob all through training camp – but even here in these first couple weeks (of the regular season) – preparing Jacob just like he’s playing.
“So, if called upon, I’m confident that Jacob will do a nice job. The situation he got thrown into the other day is as tough as it gets, as tough as it gets. I can tell you that from experience. So he’ll be ready if he has to be.”
During media availability, Reich was still awaiting further detail on the severity of Wentz’s sprains.
But, with the Colts sitting at 0-2 for the first time since 2017, every realistic effort will be made to get the 28-year-old quarterback into the lineup again at Tennessee.
“I know this,” Reich said. “I know Carson has a very high threshold of pain. Naturally, I think it goes without saying that when you’ve got a guy who’s a pocket passer, (an ankle injury) affects his game a little bit less than a guy who is a mobile quarterback. I mean, I think that’s not rocket science. I think everybody understands that to be true.
“My history with Carson is that he’s a pretty fast healer and that he’s tough, and if there’s any chance he can play with these ankle sprains, then he’ll play. And, obviously, it’s an incredibly big game. We’re not holding back anything. This is a big game. So if he can play, he’ll play.”
THEY SAID IT
“It was kind of tough going up against those two vets, guys that’ve played a lot of football in this league. For me, they kind of play more of the patient game. I didn’t really get the aggressive tackles, per se. So, in the run game, I felt like I played well in the run. But, in the pass game, they’re kind of like playing chess with me. And that’s kind of what I have to get better at – kind of like setting up my rushes throughout the game, kind of like knowing what rush to do early in the game so I can set it up at the end of the game in the fourth quarter so I can make some big plays.” – rookie defensive end Kwity Paye on the challenge of going against left tackles Duane Brown and Andrew Whitworth in the first two weeks.
INJURY REPORT
Reich had no immediate updates on right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen), who each missed Sunday’s loss.
Linebacker and special teams ace Jordan Glasgow entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after the game.
