INDIANAPOLIS – For better and for worse, Sunday was a defining moment in the first season of Carson Wentz’s Indianapolis Colts career.
And the veteran quarterback was found lacking.
Entering the game with just one interception through the first seven weeks, Wentz threw two critical picks late in regulation and again in overtime as the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 34-31 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“As a competitor and probably my hardest critic, you feel that,” Wentz said. “You definitely feel that weight. You can feel like you let your guys down.”
As always, there’s plenty of blame to go around.
Head coach Frank Reich didn’t want to discuss the run-pass ratio – 52 passes to 20 runs – before looking at the tape, but it clearly was a factor in a game Indianapolis never trailed by more than four points. There were extenuating circumstances to be sure.
The Colts had four hurry-up drives that always will skew toward the pass, and they had a couple of other drives where holding penalties moved them behind the sticks and forced them to go to the air. Jonathan Taylor also had a pair of big runs – totaling about 50 yards – called back by penalties.
But it’s not a good look when the quarterback puts up 51 passes – and is sacked once – while averaging just 4.5 yards per attempt.
The raw numbers, of course, don’t tell the whole story. Wentz was quick to say he needed to make better decisions on the plays that were called.
Reich took the blame for a tight end screen near the end of regulation that nearly ended in a safety before Wentz made a left-handed throw out of the end zone that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Tennessee cornerback Elijah Molden. Wentz did likewise on his first-down pass from his own 27-yard line that Titans safety Kevin Byard picked off to set up the game-winning field goal.
Both tight end Mo Alie-Cox and running back Jonathan Taylor seemed to be open on checkdowns before the quarterback forced the ball down field to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
“At the end of the day, it’s always easy to go back and watch the film (and) say, ‘Shoot, I’ve should have checked that down.’ Or should have done this, should have done that,” Wentz said. “But I don’t want to change my mindset. I don’t want to change my mindset to be aggressive, stay aggressive. That one definitely cost me.
“Obviously, it’s a situation I’d love to be maybe a little more conservative and check it down. But, at the end of the day, hopefully that aggressive mindset that I have, that coach has, that we all have is gonna pay off more than it won’t.”
That aggression helped Indianapolis get back into the game after the first interception.
Wentz found Pittman for a 38-yard gain on third-and-19 from his own 19 to keep the game-tying drive alive, and a 42-yard pass interference flag on a ball intended for wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the end zone set up Taylor’s 1-yard score to make it 31-31 with 22 seconds remaining.
But the Colts know they have to balance the risk-reward ratio moving forward.
“I feel like I could have managed it better at the end, you know, with the screen call,” Reich said. “I just feel like, as hard as we played, we committed some penalties that, I think penalties are – put that back on me. We talk a lot about it. When we don’t execute in that regard, and we had too many penalties. I think took away some points. I just feel like that’s ultimately a reflection of me.”
There will be plenty of second-guessing over the next few days before Indianapolis hosts the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.” But Taylor said it won’t be hard for the team to stick together.
He carried the ball just 16 times for 70 yards, but he’s not pointing fingers. Instead, he’s embracing his teammates and trying to remind everyone of the true meaning of trust.
“Trust isn’t defined as thinking that you won’t make a mistake,” Taylor said. “Trust is knowing that the guy that you trust is going to learn from a mistake that he or she – whatever it is – they made, and then being able to move forward from it.”
THEY SAID IT
“It sucks. You know a division game that we feel like we could have won, and it sucks. You put everything in this game. You sacrifice so much that you come out and lose this game, it hurts and it sucks.” – linebacker Darius Leonard on Sunday’s result.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Tyquan Lewis left the game on a cart after intercepting a pass and fumbling it back to the Titans in the second quarter. He is believed to have suffered a severe knee injury on the play.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and safety Khari Willis (calf) also left the game early.
