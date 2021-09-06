INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz remains on track to start Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Indianapolis Colts are still taking things day to day with the new franchise quarterback.
Wentz took the next step in his ongoing rehab by again participating in team drills during Monday’s practice, but head coach Frank Reich still wants to see how the 28-year-old’s injured foot holds up the rest of the week.
Whoever starts under center – second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will make his NFL debut if Wentz suffers a setback of some sort – will be the fifth different Week 1 starter in as many years. If nothing else, that history provides a blueprint as Indianapolis navigates this latest quarterback change.
“Since it’s all kind of happening at the beginning of the year, I just think we already have a chance to kind of get a feel for what flavor, what emphasis our team is going to have with a new quarterback,” Reich said. “We try to accentuate every player’s positives obviously, but the quarterback position -- we’ll do that with them as well. I think we’ve already been getting that flavor the whole offseason, talking to our team and projecting with our team.
“Here’s who we’re going to be. Here’s the things that don’t change. Here’s the things that are going to slightly change. Always giving a vision for what we want to be, but then allowing it to work out organically.”
Things appear to be going well on the field.
Media no longer is permitted to view team drills now that practice has moved back to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but the reviews on Wentz’s performance remain solid. He returned to work with the full team Thursday before the long holiday break and reportedly picked up where he left off in Monday’s brief session.
“He’s looked good,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “I mean, (he’s) throwing the ball well. It doesn’t look like he’s missed anything. He’s in control of all the checks and looks like he knows what he’s doing out there, so I’m super excited to watch him.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think we’re all system (fits), and everybody’s just one more – more mature in the system, and then I think you look top to bottom just athletically and physically, we match up great against any team. So, we’re ready to go.” – linebacker Bobby Okereke on why the defense can improve on its eighth overall ranking from 2020.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts activated left tackle Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.
Fisher continues to recover from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in January’s AFC Championship Game with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was not immediately placed on injured reserve – which would have sidelined him for the first three weeks of the regular season.
INJURY REPORT
The first official injury report of the regular season won’t be released until Wednesday.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II briefly went down during the portion of Monday’s practice open to media and was seen working on the side with an athletic trainer. Reich does not believe the situation is serious.
“I don’t think it’s anything significant,” he said. “I think it was more precaution just to hold him out, but we’ll see. We’ll get him evaluated when we get inside.”
Backup center Danny Pinter (foot) appeared to be the only other player on the active roster who did not participate in practice.
