INDIANAPOLIS – Some 14 minutes into his regular postgame media availability Sunday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich dropped a bombshell.
Three weeks removed from foot surgery, quarterback Carson Wentz will return to the practice field Monday at Grand Park in Westfield.
“Yeah, he looks good, and I’m actually glad you asked that as well,” Reich said in response to a query about the status of Wentz’s rehab. “You’ll see him out there on the practice field this week. He’ll be out there tomorrow. He’ll be out there tomorrow taking some things.”
It will not be a full return to practice, but it will represent the biggest step forward yet in the 28-year-old quarterback’s recovery. The Colts have preached optimism since Day 1, citing medical precedent for a quick return from the surgery and refusing to rule him out for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Reich has pointed to how well the rehab has progressed while acknowledging the foot hasn’t yet been pushed with any sort of intensity. Wentz returned to walkthroughs last week, and now he’s slated to return to more rigorous work.
And he won’t be alone.
“He’ll be out there,” Reich said. “It’ll be limited. He’ll be limited, but he will be participating – as will (center Ryan) Kelly and as well (left guard) Quenton Nelson.”
Kelly is recovering from a hyper-extended elbow suffered on the same day Wentz’s foot injury was discovered, and Nelson had the same surgery to remove a bone fragment from his foot from the same doctor one day after the quarterback’s procedure.
Wentz’s return to the practice field will take some attention off the ongoing competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger to be is his primary backup and potentially serve as the Week 1 starter.
Both young quarterbacks struggled in Saturday’s 12-10 exhibition victory against the Minnesota Vikings, with Ehlinger throwing two interceptions to bring his preseason total to three picks in just under four quarters of action. Reich said after the game he isn’t ready to name a winner in the QB derby, and he reiterated a day later the evaluation process will continue.
“I think they’re both in the same ZIP Code,” Reich said. “We had a good meeting this morning, this afternoon. I met with (offensive coordinator) Marcus (Brady) and (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Milanovich) this morning. We talked a lot about it. Then we met as an offensive staff after we watched the film together, and I wanted to hear from the whole offensive staff. How did the rest of the guys feel? What’s their just general take?
“We don’t just do this on just quarterbacks, but obviously it’s a primary topic of conversation. So (I) listen to everybody’s thoughts and commentary there. It’s good to hear from everybody. Like I said, we want to factor everything in here. I think both guys are in the same ZIP Code. They have different styles of play, they have different strengths and weaknesses but I think they’re both good players.”
LEFT TACKLE COMPETITION
Wentz, Kelly and Nelson aren’t the only key offensive starters on the mend. As Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher continues to heal from a torn Achilles’ tendon, three players have been battling to potentially start in his place.
After two weeks with little movement in the race, Julien Davenport appears to have begun pulling away from Will Holden and Sam Tevi. His performance against the Vikings added to that sense.
“I thought he played well in the run game and in the pass game,” Reich said. “So that was good. He had a little bit of a late start because of COVID, but he’s been continuing to improve, so I feel good about his progress.”
SPECIAL PLAY
Second-year wide receiver Dezmon Patmon continued a strong preseason run with a team-high four catches and 60 yards at Minnesota. He’s shown particular chemistry with Eason, his draft mate and close friend, and has been arguably the team’s most consistent offensive player through two exhibition games.
But Patmon’s final play Saturday quietly might have been one of the most important elements in his quest to make the 53-man roster. Lining up as a gunner in punt coverage, he caught the ball at the Vikings’ 5-yard line to pin the home team deep in its own territory ahead of its final possession with 22 seconds remaining.
“We expect our starters to contribute on special teams, many of them,” Reich said. “So, if you’re not going to be a starter, if you’re going to be the fourth or fifth or sixth receiver, you better be able to contribute on teams. It’s an absolute must. It’s nice for Dez to get an opportunity to get in there. I think he’s been growing in that role and certainly has had a good preseason.”
