INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ chaotic offseason added a new twist Monday with the announcement three offensive starters have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal were the new additions, joining left tackle Eric Fisher – who was added to the list last week.
It further complicates the roster math ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man cutdown and leaves the lineup for the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12 in doubt.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported all three players added to the list Monday are considered high-risk close contacts. That would mean they can return in as few as five days if they continue to test negative.
Citing NFL privacy rules, the team did not confirm that report.
It’s a particularly important distinction for Wentz and Kelly, who missed three weeks of training camp with injuries. Wentz returned to individual work last week and was slated to take part in team drills Monday. Kelly was back in team drills last week.
Speaking to media Aug. 18 before Wentz returned to practice, head coach Frank Reich said the best-case scenario would be two weeks of practice for the quarterback ahead of the regular season opener. Wentz will not be able to take part in any practices this week but could return as soon as next Monday.
Based on Reich’s previous comments, that would still be acceptable.
“The next perfect world is he only gets the work of game week,” Reich said. “… Ideally – long-winded answer, too – I’d really like in my perfect world, I’d love for him to get two weeks of solid work. The first week of practice maybe not 100% the whole time but still getting a lot. You have to go into game week ready to go.”
That scenario could still play out for Wentz, with a week off in between. He took all the seven-on-seven and one-on-one snaps in practice last week, and his injured foot responded well enough for him to participate in three consecutive days. If he can follow that up with a full week of practice next week, he would seem to still be on track for Seattle.
Jacob Eason would be the starter in Wentz’s absence, making his NFL debut.
If Kelly can’t go, projecting his replacement is a little murkier. Joey Hunt worked as the starting center during the three preseason games, but Danny Pinter appears to be close to returning from a foot injury and could take over the starting role.
The situation at wide receiver is also complicated. T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple games with a neck injury, and Dezmon Patmon – arguably the offensive MVP of the preseason – did not practice Monday with an apparent foot injury. Losing Pascal would remove three of the top six players at the position. Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and rookie Mike Strachan would be the top healthy players.
First-year coordinator Marcus Brady still has not seen the first-team offense together as a complete unit this summer. Monday’s news assured that will not happen in the immediate future, leaving much of the Week 1 expectations up to projection.
But Brady is confident in the product that will eventually take the field.
“You do (have to project a lot), but you have a good projection on what those guys are capable of doing because the guys that are going to be in there are veteran guys,” he said before the latest COVID additions were announced. “We have a positive outlook of what we’re going to look like come season start.”
THEY SAID IT
“Pitt’s awesome. I just love the way he plays football. Obviously, he just has so much ability, but just the way he plays football is something that you want to teach people how to play that way. He plays so hard, physical and has fun out there and is a super competitive guy. I like Pitt a lot.” – tight end Jack Doyle on Pittman, the projected No. 1 wide receiver.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts activated All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and placed offensive tackle Sam Tevi on injured reserve, ending his season.
Nelson was expected to return to full practice for the first time since undergoing foot surgery Aug. 3.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (shoulder) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) returned to practice.
Safety George Odum (concussion), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hamstring), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), quarterback Sam Ehlinger (knee) and offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell (foot) did not participate.
