INDIANAPOLIS – Khari Willis trends toward the strong and silent type.
The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie safety doesn’t seek out attention off the field. On the playing surface, however, he can’t avoid it.
With Malik Hooker out the past three games healing from torn meniscus, Willis has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps. And he’s looked like a natural doing it.
He’s a force against the run game and an eager participant in pass coverage. In fact, the Indianapolis coaching staff has yet to find much the former Michigan State star can’t do.
“Khari has done a great job with his playmaking ability,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “He knows where he fits into the defense. He’s really intelligent, and he’s functioning well. Guys that do that -- Khari or whoever that may be -- are going to increase their playing time and continue to play.”
That’s been an interesting topic of conversation this week, with Hooker prepared to return Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
For the first time since the first half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 22, the Colts will have their three top safeties available on game day.
Which leads to natural questions about Willis’ playing time.
With Hooker and veteran Clayton Geathers healthy and available, the 23-year-old played in just 25 percent of the snaps during the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the next two weeks, he appeared in about half of Indianapolis’ defensive plays – 49 percent against the Tennessee Titans and 45 percent against the Falcons.
Injuries opened the door for Willis’ time on the field to increase, and he proved he is worthy of the investment.
“I mean, he’s got to play,” Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “He is playing good football right now. We have a chance with Malik being back – you don’t want to rush that back the whole way. I think the way we will see it is those guys will rotate through some.”
The three safeties complement one another in many ways.
Geathers, a natural leader, is the enforcer of the group. He’s best as an extra man in the box, sticking his nose into the line of scrimmage and playing a violent brand of football.
Hooker, a natural athlete, is the center fielder. He has one of the top highlights of the season with a one-handed interception in the end zone against the Chargers in Week 1 and is always a threat to disrupt the opposition’s deep passing game.
Willis is a combination of the two. He’s physical enough to defend the run and athletic enough to play against the pass. He’s also highly intelligent, a trait that has helped him to quickly adjust to the NFL game.
“He’s not a rookie,” Hooker said weeks ago. “He’s way well advanced. Just being around him this offseason and seeing how he’s taking coaching and taking it into the next week or even the next practice … he’s that type of player. We don’t look at him as a rookie.”
ANOTHER WEAPON?
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, coming off a career-high 326 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Houston Texans last week, could add another target to his arsenal Sunday.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell has missed the past two games with an abdominal injury but was a limited participant in practice all week and could play against the Broncos.
“I’m thinking there is a good chance Parris will go,” Reich said. “We will see how he responds (Saturday), but he has had a good week of practice, and (I’m) thinking that he will be ready to go.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle Carl Davis (hamstring) was the only player ruled out Friday and the only player to miss the week’s final practice because of injury.
Campbell, cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (groin) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (knee) were limited participants are questionable for Sunday’s game.
Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) was a full participant and also is listed as questionable.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) and safety Will Parks (hand) were ruled out for Denver. Linebacker Justin Hollins (knee/limited) and offensive tackle Ja’Waun James (knee/full) are questionable for the Broncos.
