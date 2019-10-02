INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Mitchell isn’t finished mentoring Quincy Wilson.
The former Indianapolis Colts safety received plenty of credit last season for helping to unlock Wilson’s potential. A 2017 second-round pick out of Florida, Wilson emerged in the second half of the season as a more physical, mature and effective player.
As he prepares for another twist in his NFL career Sunday, Wilson spent Tuesday night talking on the phone with Mitchell.
“Just talking to him, getting his perspective and just literally just hearing what he has to say,” Wilson said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I do that pretty often, call him and just update him on what the hell’s going on and just listen to him talk. He’s always got something good to tell me.”
This week, particularly so.
For the first time, Wilson is practicing as a safety. The Colts are down to just three healthy players at the position with starters Malik Hooker (knee) and Clayton Geathers (concussion) likely to be sidelined for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.
Rookie Khari Willis will make his second straight start at one safety spot against the Chiefs. The other will be manned by either Wilson, George Odum or Rolan Milligan.
“It’s the old mantra – next man up,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “We just got to figure out who’s the fourth. We’re going to look at Quincy there to see where he is in terms of that. He’s played multiple spots for us. He’s played in the dime package over certain guys and played in our pressure packages at times.
“We’re going to look at him there, and he’s been working all day (Tuesday) and we’re going to meet with him afterwards here. He’s certainly an option.”
Wilson’s had a roller coaster season as Indianapolis’ fourth cornerback.
He had a pass breakup on the final defensive play of a 19-17 victory at Tennessee in Week 2, was called for a questionable pass interference penalty against Atlanta’s Julio Jones to extend a fourth-quarter drive for the Falcons in Week 3 and appeared to lose track of the ball during a touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams during the 31-24 loss to Oakland last week.
He hasn’t played safety since he was a sophomore in high school, but the coaches have been preparing him for this eventuality since the summer.
He’s moved around the defensive secondary, playing specific roles in the sub packages and said he’s come to consider himself a defensive back and not exclusively a corner.
“I’m at safety now, and I’ve got more of a vision now of what’s going on (on the field),” Wilson said. “I kind of like it, you know what I’m saying? Growing up, I played quarterback, so I’ve just got vision being at safety. I’m real good with route recognition and, like, breaking down team’s offenses and whatnot.”
Wilson has spent a lot of time in the past few days studying film – particularly of his rookie roommate and present locker mate Hooker – and going over his own notes. When he has a question, he takes it to the coaching staff, and he expects to spend some extra time this week working with defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon.
He also expects Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to seek him out and test him early and often.
“Yeah, no doubt,” Wilson said. “I know he’s gonna see (No.) 31 back there and be like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t see that on film. Let’s see what he’s doing back there.’ So, for sure. For sure.”
HEALING HILTON
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice Wednesday as he continues to heal from a quad injury he re-aggravated in the first half of the Week 3 win against Atlanta.
Head coach Frank Reich said Hilton is “progressing,” and the 29-year-old admitted he’s feeling better. But he’s still leaving the final decision on his availability this week up to the coaches.
Hilton’s absence was felt during last week’s loss to the Raiders.
“It’s very difficult (sitting out),” Hilton said. “I felt like I let my team down by not being out there. And I told them that. ‘I feel like I let y’all down, and it’s my fault.’ So that loss is on me.”
PRACTICE REPORT
Hilton topped a long list of players who did not participate Wednesday.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal), Geathers, Hooker, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) also did not practice.
But there was one bit of good news on the injury front. All-pro linebacker Darius Leonard was a limited participant after missing the last two games with a concussion.
“We feel like he’s making progress, but we want to protect the player,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “So we’re gonna do the right thing for the players. With all the information that we have, players, first and foremost, their safety is our primary concern, and we’ll follow the protocol and follow what’s best for them.”
