INDIANAPOLIS – Rock Ya-Sin has a new jersey number this summer and, he hopes, a new lease on life in the NFL.
The 24-year-old cornerback will wear No. 26 – a combination of his single-digit college numbers – after sporting No. 34 during a roller-coaster rookie year in 2019.
It’s a symbolic break for a player who has drawn rave reviews for his performance in training camp.
“Last year, I’m trying to put it in my rearview, learn from it – the ups and the downs of last year, learn from it,” Ya-Sin said Tuesday during a Zoom call with media. “But (it’s) just kind of a new beginning for me, coming and kind of restarting myself in this league, on this team.”
A two-time high school state champion wrestler in Georgia, Ya-Sin’s competitive nature drew Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s attention with the 34th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Ya-Sin transferred from small-school Presbyterian to Temple and quickly earned a reputation as a leader with the Owls.
That voluntary move up in competition – and the rapid results – convinced Ballard the cornerback had the right mental makeup to fit the locker room.
It’s taken a little while for Ya-Sin’s physical gifts to catch up. A penalty-filled performance against the Denver Broncos last October highlighted a rough stretch of the season, but the rookie quietly put together a strong second half and entered the offseason looking to build on that momentum.
So far, so good.
“Rock Ya-Sin has had a great camp – competitive,” Ballard said after the initial 53-man roster was assembled this weekend. “Everything we thought about him – he is just ascending, and I think he is just going to continue to ascend because he is so dadgum mentally tough. He doesn’t say a word. He just works. He competes, and he works.”
That quiet nature can lead to the cornerback being overlooked from the outside. But his importance is no secret in the locker room.
The Colts signed three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes in free agency, and Kenny Moore II is establishing himself as the game’s most versatile and effective nickel cornerback.
Ya-Sin must prove he can consistently lock down the other outside spot and help the secondary take an important step forward as Indianapolis competes for just its second playoff appearance since 2014.
“I feel like this year, this camp, I’m playing more confident,” Ya-Sin said. “I’m making more plays. I’m playing, like, a tick faster because I’ve seen it before now. Last year was my first time seeing a lot of things, and now I’m understanding concepts. I’m recognizing them faster and being able to make plays and be decisive faster.”
The real test starts Sunday when Indianapolis visits the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS) to open the regular season.
BUILDING BLOCK
Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship won a tight training camp competition against incumbent Chase McLaughlin to extend the Colts’ streak of an undrafted free agent making the 53-man roster to 22 years.
A self-described nerd, Blankenship said he spent his time Saturday talking with his girlfriend and building Lego sets. He had no idea he’d made the team before special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone called prior to the 4 p.m. cutdown deadline.
A fan of Star Wars and Marvel Comics, Blankenship must replace a superhero of sorts in future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri.
The 23-year-old was yet to be born when Vinatieri made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots in 1996. He was 9 years old when Vinatieri signed with the Colts in 2006.
“I’m not trying to be anybody’s replacement,” Blankenship said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Adam and everything that he’s done. I think it’s safe to say that he’s the best to ever do it so far, but I don’t want to have a mindset of trying to replace him. I just want to do the best that I can be to be the best version of myself.”
HEALTHY RETURN
Wide receiver Parris Campbell missed several practices late in training camp after being involved in a car crash.
The 23-year-old cleared the concussion protocol and escaped without further injury despite the fact his car was totaled. But the incident marked another bizarre turn of events for a player who missed nine games in 2019 with four separate injuries.
“It was just another bump in the road,” Campbell said. “Stuff like that happens, but I was thinking to myself, ‘What are the odds this close to the season?’ But I’m healthy. I’m blessed to be able to be talking to you guys. It was just another bump in the road. I’m not too concerned about it because I’m fine.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad Tuesday and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.
On Monday, Indianapolis placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve and claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers. Burton injured his calf during the team’s final scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium and will be eligible to return after the first three weeks of the regular season.
